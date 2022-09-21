Charlotte is fast becoming the epicenter for a new shopping trend called 'thrifting'

CHARLOTTE — It’s been nearly a decade since rapper Macklemore and Ryan Lewis topped the U.S. music charts with “Thrift Shop” about poppin’ tags and “One man’s trash, that’s another man’s come-up.”

Clearly, they were on to something. In the past decade, the resale of apparel has been growing fast — a whopping 215% within an industry that’s overall grown by 24%, according to the latest report by ThredUp, an online thrift store.

And in the Charlotte region, it's a thrifters delight with a variety of stores small and large.

Earlier this year, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont said it plans to open 25 retail stores and donation centers over the next five years. The nonprofit serves 18 counties in the Charlotte region in North and South Carolina, providing free job training and employment support programs.

“I think there’s an interest in having a shopping experience that is fun,” said Jose Luis, chief operating officer for the regional Goodwill Industries. “We’re seeing that there are more consumers that are interested in shopping secondhand, especially over the last five years.”

While shopping secondhand saves money, it’s attracting people from all economic levels, said Adele Meyer, the executive director of Michigan-based National Association of Resale and Thrift Shops.

“It just keeps trending upward,” she said.

The U.S. resale market is expected to more than double by 2026, reaching $82 billion, compared to last year, according to one estimate. That’s after resale grew 58% last year — the highest increase in five years.

“I see more younger people thrifting than I used to,” said Sarah Ramberg, who has turned thrift shopping into a career. The Belmont blogger and author said, “It’s become cool for people of all backgrounds.”

Retail industry experts say there are many factors driving the popularity surge, including Gen Z and millennials who are interested in sustainability over “fast fashion” where textiles end up in landfills.

“Thrifting has become more acceptable and even a pastime as influencers on social media showcase new outfits gleaned from thrift stores,” said Cindy Fox, a marketing and retail expert professor at UNC-Charlotte's Belk College of Business. “The desire for a more unique look also supports thrift stores as more younger people create an ensemble including vintage clothing.”

The Charlotte-region Goodwill saw an 18% rise in customers at its stores from 902,526 in 2020 to one million last year, according to the nonprofit. Inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic are helping spur secondhand sales.

Whenever there is a downturn in the economy, there’s always a significant increase of interest in thrift retail because the industry gets more publicity, according to Meyer.

“I think this time it was more significant because of what everybody went through during the pandemic,” Meyer said. “More people discovered this during the pandemic because the resale industry didn’t have supply-chain issues because they’re selling merchandise that already exists.

“The stores had plenty of inventory.”

Goodwill, for example, has been able to provide consistency in merchandise and pricing. Last year, Goodwill generated nearly $63 million last year from its 25 retail stores and 30 donation sites, and served 6,112 people.

Not all secondhand shops are nonprofits, but they still offer customers feel-good benefits. Plus the resale industry isn’t like a convenience store, which all carry similar merchandise and price points, Meyer said. Each shop is different.

For example, she said some of the National Association of Resale's more than 1,000 members, which includes consignment and vintage resale stores, may sell $5 handbags while others sell used Birkins for $75,000.

“It’s just such a good industry for consumers whether they want to save money or donate goods and tax benefits,” Meyer said. “It’s an industry that works both ways to the advantage of consumers.”