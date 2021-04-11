Charlotte residents could ride rail to Asheville and Wilmington under Biden spending plan

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte residents could one day ride a passenger rail to the North Carolina mountains and coast under President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion spending plan.

Taxpayer-funded Amtrak unveiled a map of proposed new rail routes across the U.S. that could be built by 2035 under Biden’s American Jobs Plan, which includes $80 billion for rail.

Charlotteans would connect to Asheville via Salisbury and to Wilmington via Raleigh, the Amtrak map shows.

The plan also establishes new service from Charlotte to Greenville, S.C., Atlanta and possibly cities in Alabama.

“With @POTUS ‘s infrastructure plan, Amtrak will create jobs and improve equity across the country, and we are ready to deliver,” the rail service posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable and equitable train service,” Amtrak posted. “Now is our time, let’s make rail the solution.”

When the new North Carolina routes could start “remains to be determined,” Kimberly Woods, public relations manager for Amtrak, told The Charlotte Observer in an email on Thursday.

Resistance to Biden plan