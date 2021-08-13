Cheek promoted to lead criminal investigations for Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

WENTWORTH — Detective Jonathan Cheek has been promoted to lieutenant and will oversee the Criminal Investigations Division, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said.

Cheek, who has worked for the sheriff's office since 2007, has served as a patrol deputy, field training officer and a detective, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He has been a member of the Sheriff's Special Response Team and joined the Criminal Investigations Division in 2012.

Cheek will handle the day-to-day operations of the Criminal Investigations and Vice Narcotics divisions, according to the release.

"Lieutenant Cheek does a great job for the Sheriff's Office and the citizens of Rockingham County" Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said in the release. "He is very deserving of this promotion."

A 1990 graduate of Rockingham County High School, Cheek attended Rockingham Community College before transferring to East Carolina University.