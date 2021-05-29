Child hit by bullet in Reidsville shooting, police say

REIDSVILLE — A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being struck by a bullet, police said.
Officers responded about 2:40 p.m. to the 300 block of North West Market Street on a report of a shooting and found the injured child, police said in a news release. The child was taken to a local hospital, police said, but released no further details, including the child's condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.