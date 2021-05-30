Child shot in Reidsville was victim of 'careless gunfire between unknown individuals,' police say

REIDSVILLE — A 5-year-old who was shot Saturday afternoon is in good condition, Reidsville police said in a news release Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The child was shot at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North West Market Street, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities believe the child "was an unintended victim of careless gunfire between unknown individuals" further down the street, according to the release.

The department asks anyone with information about the incident to call Investigator Collins at 336-347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.