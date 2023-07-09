MADISON — Youngsters will get the chance to learn about water safety, wildlife and the Rockingham County river blue ways this August with a free event.

The Rockingham County Hunting and Wildlife Advisory Committee is hosting Youth Outdoors Day: Free River Tubing August 5. Open to children in grades 4-10, river guides, tubes, life jackets, and a lunch of hot dogs, chips and a drink will be provided.

Check-in is at 10 a.m. at Madison River Park, also known as the Lindsey Bridge River Access, with the float down the Dan River beginning at noon and pick-up at 3 p.m. at the NC 704 Bridge River Access.

“The committee wanted to offer a local and popular activity to school-aged kids who might not otherwise get this opportunity,” said Rebekah Pegram, public information officer for Rockingham County government.

This is the first year that the committee has held the free tubing day, and they hope to make it an annual event, members said.

The 3-mile float downstream/downriver, will take approximately two to two and a half hours, and volunteers will be stationed at the takeout to ensure everyone gets off the river safely and is picked up.

Safety around water will also be a big part of the event, with representatives from NC Wildlife and the Dan River Basin Association on hand to provide a water safety/water competency talk.

Children will learn important rules, such as the importance of never swimming alone and always wearing a lifejacket (the right style PFD and right fit).

“Children will also gain an understanding of each unique water environment,” said Lindsay Pegg, county tourism director. “They’ll be taught how to read a river, as well as learn about river levels and underwater hazards.”

River guides will be volunteers from the N.C. Department of Wildlife; Rockingham County Government staff, including EMS, Sheriff’s Office staff, county commissioners; members of the Dan River Basin Association; staff of the Town of Madison; and other county partners.

Volunteers will either float with a group of five participants or paddle down with the group in kayaks and/or canoes.

Siblings may float together, and friends can ask to float as a group if there are not more than five floaters in a group (one adult per five children).

Participants should register for the float in advance, and organizers prefer that everyone uses the river tubes that will be provided by MadTown Tubing.

“They are commercial-grade heavy-duty PVC river tubes to help prevent blowouts if you hit a rock,” Pegg said. “Their tubes are much more rugged in design than the tubes you buy in stores, as they are mean to withstand rocks, sticks, rapids, and heavy river usage.”

Attire should be bathing suits, dry-wicking apparel, and/or clothing comfortable for getting wet, and footwear should be sandals, Tevas, Crocs, river shoes or old tennis shoes. Organizers also recommend applying sunscreen.

“Do not bring anything you aren’t willing to get wet or lose,” Pegram said. ‘’If something is dropped in the river, it’s most likely gone forever.”

This event was originally planned for June but had to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

“We are hoping for 50 to 60 kids to participate in the river float,” Pegram said.

Those who signed up for the June event will need to sign up again to ensure a spot for the August event.

“We hope that children gain a newfound joy in Rockingham County’s local wonders and fantastic natural resources…our rivers, lakes, and parks,” Pegram said. “We also hope they have a fun day on the river with their friends and/or family.”

Future activities for children also include a fall Hunting and Wildlife Advisory Committee event, which will focus on hunting (gun and bow) safety, as well as fishing and wilderness knowledge.