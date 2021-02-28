Choosing Joy When Great Trees Fall

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories by Moore that examine how to find peace and purpose during the pandemic.
“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.”—Seneca the Younger
On March 1, I will enter a new decade: my 40s will begin.
The past decade has been a mix of big blessings, hard lessons and unlikely struggles; some I would never have imagined, specifically those involving my health.
However, I’ve come to understand and believe that with every ending there’s a new beginning, just as with every death, there’s a resurrection. If I allow my mind and heart to fully grasp this truth, utilizing my imagination, I am able to approach each day knowing there are new adventures in whatever awaits me.
So it’s with this mindset I’m looking forward to a new beginning, knowing it comes from both the joy and heartache of several endings. I’m choosing to fully enter this new beginning as an opportunity to put my imagination in flight.
As part of my series on resiliency during the pandemic, I recently wrote about my family’s creation of a fairyland for my daughter’s birthday celebration.
I described how the brain, when empowered by the imagination, can heal itself. While certain neurotransmitters in my own brain have died off with the ravages of neurological Lyme Disease, I do not produce the conduits at the speed or quantity I need.
But I have found that by using my imagination I can create new neural pathways. As my girls and I like to describe it: using our “Fairyland Mindset” just takes faith, trust and a little pixie dust.
Research shows that using our imaginations to visualize what we want out of life can actually influence physiological changes in our brain’s neural pathways.
In fact, neurons fire and chemicals are released in your brain whether you’re responding to something real or imagined, studies show. Brain scans have shown that imaginative thought activates some of the very areas of the brain that positively influence our bodies and emotions.
So from a neuroscientific perspective, imagining an act and doing it are not that different. Indeed, visualization allows you to put your imagination to work to change your brain. Research has validated that the practice can even influence physical changes from muscle strength to brain pathways.
A heroine of my imagination
One of my earliest heroines of the imagination was poet Maya Angelou. Mesmerized by her recitation of her poem, “On the Pulse of the Morning” at President Bill Clinton‘s 1992 inauguration, I was determined to meet her.
And in the fall of 1996 at just 16, I had the opportunity to attend several lectures by the late Angelou while she was teaching at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.
A childhood friend introduced me to her on my second visit, and l got to speak briefly with her. To my great surprise and delight, Angelou gave my friend a note to give to me.
Over the years, I had forgotten the note. But it resurfaced at the beginning of this year when I lent a book to a friend. Angelou’s words were tucked within its pages.
And while simple, the words ignited my heart and imagination. I had been looking for some sort of watchword for 2021 and through Angelou’s note, it was before me in plain sight — the most clear directive of my life, spelled out for me:
Lindsay,
Joy!
Sincerely,
Maya Angelou
Now, nearly 25 years later, these words are ripe for the fertile soil of my soul.
Prior to reading them in January, I’d have probably seen them simply as a kind gesture. But now they’ve transformed me.
This was not only a call for me to choose joy, but an imperative ... a command that I must train myself to imagine joy as a part of my very DNA, I decided.
I believe this is precisely what we are called to do each day: to command our minds to perceive a positive pathway.
Emerging from a season of pain
I am coming out of a season of pain and suffering, and in a sense, a death of sorts. I would imagine if we all inspect our lives, especially since the harrowing year with COVID-19, we are all grieving the loss of friends, life as we knew it, and perhaps even our former selves.
And as the pandemic lifts over the next months, it’s important that we utilize the power of our imaginations to embrace new beginnings and find joy in all things and situations.
Some helpful ways I use my imagination to retrain my brain
Try something new
This can be as involved as learning a different language, writing or making art, going back to school, taking dance classes, or mastering a musical instrument. It also can be as simple as trying out a new restaurant, reading a book out of your normal genre (especially fiction), or listening to an unfamiliar style of music.
Mix things up
Use your nondominant leg to start up the stairs or your nondominant hand to eat or brush your teeth. Move the mouse to the other side of the keyboard. Sleep on a different side of the bed.
Turn off the GPS
Use a map and your brain. You might even try to get lost on purpose so you can face the challenge of finding your way back home without your satellite helpmate or a map.
Exercise in a new way
Try a completely new activity. If bicycling, vary your routes and terrains. If running or walking, get outside. The idea is to get your brain in the workout.
Take a trip
Travel to a new city, a new country or just down the road — whatever is safe during the pandemic. A change of scenery wakes up your brain, sparks creativity, and can even boost happiness.
Be social
Talk to people face-to-face, even if you’re masked and six feet apart outdoors. Engage in conversations and really listen. Make new friends unlike any you already have. Do this by phone or on social media until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
My Friend the Tree
In the fall of 2019, I wrote here about a giant tree that became a friend to me during my childhood.
In recent years, I rediscovered my enormous 300-year-old chum in the dense woods near our property along the Mayo River. Since then, I have made monthly visits to sit beneath its massive branches to find peace and protection. However, when I came upon my tree the first week of December 2020, I felt a panic. I could barely comprehend the absence of its towering grandeur, that its living essence was no longer towering over the woods.
As I drew closer, the sky seemed brighter than ever and its rays seemed to shine directly on my fallen friend.
The emptiness was eerie and unsettling as if it was unsure how to ever fill a space that was once alive with such magnificence and beauty.
My tree had stood proud for over nearly three centuries, shading its much younger friends from wind, rain and storms.
No longer the pillar of strength and vitality, the sleeping giant was slowly returning to and reabsorbing the very earth that had nurtured it.
Over the last few months I’ve tried to understand why this mighty oak would meet its end at a time in my life when I needed it’s comfort and protection the most.
I have spent time reflecting on other trees I have adored over the years, namely those in books. What I have come to accept actually helps me to imagine and paint a picture of the life that I hope to resurrect in this new decade.
In fact, the death of trees in literature often symbolizes a renewal or healing. In Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, trees are often main characters. Perhaps, the most beautiful imagery is that of the White Tree of Gondor which stood dead for over 300 years. It was moved from its outward glory in the courtyard where it welcomed those to the kingdom, and then by man’s decree was rendered lifeless and placed with the dead in the catacombs beneath the city. However, with the arrival of Aragorn, a small white tree sapling seeded from the tree of Gondor was found and foreshadowed the resurrection and salvation of man through the return of Aragorn, the one true king.
The imagination hopes for the continuing of some kind of existence for a body that must inevitably die. And the ending of a tree must lead to a renewing.
Trees remind us we can face all our endings without fear, whether they are the loss of a job, career, reputation, wealth, health or someone we love or the loss of our own life. It reminds us of the Old Testament’s Book of Job which proclaims “For their hope for a tree, if it be cut down, that it will sprout again, and that it shoots will not cease.”
My tree, while dead, will soon find newness of life from its altered state.
It was in this state of awe and reverence I continued to approach it in silence on that cold and transformative December day. As I sat on a nearby rock with sunshine pouring down on me, I imagined my friend was becoming more beautiful than it had previously been.
I will encounter other trees in this life and perhaps even imagine them. My childhood tree, like all things, had an ending But as I remember it, I will choose to proclaim joy in this new decade of my life.
Maya Angelou commanded me to seize joy over two decades ago and perhaps reminds me through the final stanza of her great poem, “When Great Trees Fall,’’ that we can be better:
And when great trees die,