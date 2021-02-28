Choosing Joy When Great Trees Fall

As I drew closer, the sky seemed brighter than ever and its rays seemed to shine directly on my fallen friend.

The emptiness was eerie and unsettling as if it was unsure how to ever fill a space that was once alive with such magnificence and beauty.

My tree had stood proud for over nearly three centuries, shading its much younger friends from wind, rain and storms.

No longer the pillar of strength and vitality, the sleeping giant was slowly returning to and reabsorbing the very earth that had nurtured it.

Over the last few months I’ve tried to understand why this mighty oak would meet its end at a time in my life when I needed it’s comfort and protection the most.

I have spent time reflecting on other trees I have adored over the years, namely those in books. What I have come to accept actually helps me to imagine and paint a picture of the life that I hope to resurrect in this new decade.