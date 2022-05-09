Chris Paul irate after family harassed during Phoenix Suns' game at Dallas. 'I'll see you later,' he tells fan.

DALLAS — NBA veteran Chris Paul, who grew up in Lewisville, N.C., and played at Wake Forest, reacted angrily after his family was harassed and subjected to physical contact during the Phoenix Suns' playoff game at Dallas on Sunday.

Paul's mother, Robin, his wife, Jada, and their two children watched the game in seats close behind the Suns' bench at American Airlines Center, ESPN reported. Someone put hands on his mother and pushed his wife, a source told ESPN.

After the game, Paul tweeted to his 8.4 million followers: “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put (their) hands on our families,” He also added an expletive.

As a fan that appeared to be in his teens and a woman were escorted from their seats, Paul is seen on video telling him, "Hey, hey, hey. I'll see you later. I'll see you later."

Paul played at West Forsyth High School then at Wake Forest during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons. He also has recently taken online classes at Winston-Salem State and become one of the university's strongest advocates.

Reporters did not ask Paul about the incident after the game.

But TNT's Charles Barkley did address it after the game.

“We can just put an end to all of this stuff,” Barkley said on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” according to the New York Post. “Some of the stuff these fans say. Let’s take it right down to center court for five minutes. I’ve always said that.”

He added, according to the Post: “Just give me five minutes at center court with him. You ain’t gonna press no charges. Ain’t nobody gonna be sued civilly. Say what you just said to me right to my face for these five minutes. I’ma beat your ass. I’ma beat the hell out of you. I’m gonna take my time. I’m not gonna beat him up quickly. I’m gonna jab him a little bit, then I’ma lay the haymakers on their ass.”

The Mavericks, in a statement, said: “It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

The Mavericks beat the Suns 111-101 and evened the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series at two games each. Paul fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter.