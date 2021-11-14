Church fire under investigation in Eden, authorities say

EDEN — A church sustained extensive damage early Sunday after it caught fire, the Eden Police Department said in a news release.

At about 5:30 a.m. police officers and the Eden Fire Department responded to the fire at United House of Prayer for All People at 400 Bridge St.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The structure fire was fully involved when they arrived, according to the release. The fire department extinguished the blaze, but the church sustained extensive damage, authorities said.

Officials with Eden police and fire, along with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms were at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Disher at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.