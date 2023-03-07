REIDSVILLE - Although many people in Rockingham County are suffering from food shortages, senior citizens are feeling the effects more than any other group, say food pantry organizers.

Pastor Bell Noble and her congregation at Spirit & Truth Church of Worship here have organized a new non-profit, Spirit & Truth Harvest Table as a way to help solve the hunger crisis.

Indeed, Rockingham County has an aging population with 21% of its 91,000 residents age 65 and up, census statistics show.

And 18% of county residents live in poverty, a number well above the national average of 12.8%. The largest demographic feeling the pressure of such poverty are females, age 55 - 64, census data show.

The church initiative's first project is to begin a new program that will provide hot meals to as many of the county's needy elderly and homeless as possible, organizers said.

The project's kick-off is scheduled for March 11 at the church at 1731 Freeway Drive. The event will feature a hot, home-cooked meal served by volunteers to any seniors or homeless individuals.

“God gave me a vision of preparing a table for people who were less fortunate,” said Noble.

She prayed for advice about what she could do to make sure these vulnerable residents have access to good nutrition through the week and consistent meals throughout the weekends.

God’s answer was “to prepare the table” so she and her congregation began organizing the Spirit &Truth Harvest Table, applied for government and private foundations for grants to fund the effort and tied on their aprons, Noble said. Fundraising efforts will continue with yard sales, bake sales and donation drives, Noble said.

“Our mission is to feed the hungry, care for the elderly, cloth the naked and shelter the unsheltered,'' Noble said.

“We began putting it together last year, and with God’s leadership, a lot of prayers, donations and efforts of many people, they are ready to start their service.''

Their first meal will be a fish fry with all the trimmings plus a celebratory cake and they hope at least 50 or more people will be fed on that first weekend.

Initially Harvest Table will serve only one meal a month. But their future plans are ambitious and include the goal of providing meals seven days a week, said Noble, calling on the community for donations and volunteer support.

“We will need funds, not only for food to prepare, but (for) a building that people know they can be comfortable in in any kind of weather, filled with preparation sites, stoves and refrigerators, as well as all the other necessities for a project of this kind,” Noble said.

In addition to monthly hot meals, Spirit & Truth Harvest Table also has a goal of helping needy individuals connect with resources they might need, such as utility assistance.

Many seniors live in homes they purchased decades ago when they were employed. Now, though, plenty of seniors have fixed incomes and limited retirement funds and few resources to keep up home repairs..

“We want to fulfill these individuals’ needs by helping them make their homes safe and secure while providing spiritual nourishment and restoring dignity to those who are socially and economically disadvantaged,” Noble said.

Anyone wishing to assist or make a contribution should call 336-951-9558 or send donations to: Spirit and Truth Harvest Table, PO Box 131, Reidsville, N.C. 27320. Visit Spirit and Truth Harvest Table’s website at www.stharvesttable.org.