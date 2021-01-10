Citizens urged to serve on Rockingham County Boards and Commissions

JURY COMMISSION

Duty of Jury Commission, on July 1 of every odd-numbered year, to prepare a list of prospective jurors qualified to serve in the biennium beginning on January 1 of the next year. On this 3 member Commission, one is appointed by Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, one appointed by the Clerk of Superior Court, one appointed by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge.

JUVENILE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL

Assists County in developing community-based alternatives to Youth Development Centers and to provide community-based delinquency and substance abuse prevention strategies to protect community and the juvenile; assess needs of the juvenile population in County annually who are at risk of delinquency or who have been adjudicated undisciplined or delinquent.

LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Provides library director and staff with advice and direction concerning library policies; fiscal matters, including the library’s budget and state aid; serving as a supporter of the Library Bill of Rights and the Freedom to Read Statement.

PLANNING BOARD