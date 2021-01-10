Citizens urged to serve on Rockingham County Boards and Commissions

Rockingham County invites its citizens to become more active by serving on a board or commission. Visit: https://rockinghamcountync.municipalone.com/forms.aspx?fid=472.
Citizens may apply for a board or commission at any time, regardless of whether there is a current or upcoming vacancy, as vacancies occur periodically throughout the year, according to a county news release.
Boards & Duties
AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY BOARD
Promotes agricultural values and general welfare of the County; increases identity and pride in the agricultural community and its way of life; encourages economic and financial health of agriculture; increases protection from non-farm development and other negative impacts on properly managed farms.
AIRPORT AUTHORITY
Establish, finance, purchase, construct, operate, regulate cargo airport complexes; to own, finance, lease, sell, or manage real/personal property; contract and enter into agreements with State and local governments; charge and collect fees and rents for use of cargo airport; apply for and accept and administer loans or grants of money from any federal or state agency.
ANIMAL SHELTER ADVISORY BOARD
Advise the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners on animal shelter responsibilities such as fees and revenue; strategic planning; policies and procedures; public health and public safety issues.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION AND REVIEW
Examine and review the tax lists of the county for the current year to the end that all taxable property shall be listed on the abstracts and tax records; hear taxpayer appeals.
FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS
Oversee fire services for a specific jurisdiction; supervision of fire services provided and management of business policies; such as budgets and personnel; levy taxes for fire service provided to the community.
FIRE/RESCUE COMMISSION
Coordinates and operates the State Fire and Rescue Incident Reporting System; serves as State representative, coordinates programs developed and offered by the United States Fire Administration and the National Fire Academy; manages the State’s voluntary certification system.
FIREMEN’S RELIEF FUND TRUSTEES
Financially assists firefighters that may have been injured while volunteering their service to the community. This is funded by a percentage of the tax paid on property coverage pursuant to G.S. 105-228.5.
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES BOARD
Merger of Public Health & Social Services Boards
Protects the health, safety and well-being of customers by providing essential health and human services in the most efficient manner; serves to promote a community and environment that is safe, healthy and economically stable; plays an essential role in meeting Accreditation standards; collective representation of the citizens of Rockingham County, both professional and non-professional, that use their strengths to come together as a board and give recommendations and guidance for various issues related to both divisions.
HOUSING APPEAL BOARD
Hear appeals of Minimum Housing Code Violations.
HUNTING & WILDLIFE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Make suggestions for possible local regulation and programs as well as statewide or local legislative changes to be requested from the North Carolina General Assembly; promote safe and sensible hunting practices; focus public attention and energies on wildlife preservation efforts in Rockingham County.
INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES & POLLUTION CONTROL FINANCING AUTHORITY
Considers use of industrial development revenue bonds by a company or industry to finance the acquisition, renovation, construction and equipping of a facility.
JOINT COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD
Merger of Adult Care Home & Nursing Home Committees
Works to maintain spirit of Adult Care & Nursing Home Residents; Bill of Rights with the Adult Care and Nursing Homes of the State; assists persons with grievance resolution regarding resident’s rights issues in Rockingham County; makes official quarterly visits to assigned facilities to apprise themselves of general conditions under which persons are residing and establishes rapport with residents, families, staff, and administrators.
JURY COMMISSION
Duty of Jury Commission, on July 1 of every odd-numbered year, to prepare a list of prospective jurors qualified to serve in the biennium beginning on January 1 of the next year. On this 3 member Commission, one is appointed by Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, one appointed by the Clerk of Superior Court, one appointed by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge.
JUVENILE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL
Assists County in developing community-based alternatives to Youth Development Centers and to provide community-based delinquency and substance abuse prevention strategies to protect community and the juvenile; assess needs of the juvenile population in County annually who are at risk of delinquency or who have been adjudicated undisciplined or delinquent.
LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Provides library director and staff with advice and direction concerning library policies; fiscal matters, including the library’s budget and state aid; serving as a supporter of the Library Bill of Rights and the Freedom to Read Statement.
PLANNING BOARD
Considers proposed rezoning cases, special use permit applications, and proposed amendments to the text of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) and official zoning districts; recommends to Board of Commissioners amendments to a comprehensive plan for physical development of the area; sits as the Board of Adjustment, and as necessary, consider variances from the terms and provisions of the UDO.
PLANNING COMMITTEE FOR SERVICES TO THE ELDERLY
Promotes general welfare of older adults in County; community education efforts to assure older adults age 60 and older receive services meeting their physical, intellectual and psychosocial needs; advising the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners in their decision-making process concerning needs, funding for services, priorities, resources, long-range planning and other issues which affect services to the elderly.
ROCKINGHAM COMMUNITY COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Establishes mission and goals of institution; appoints, evaluates and terminates the president; approves budget; establishes a sound fundraising plan; establishes educational programs; approves long-range plans; adopts policies on personnel appointment, promotion, leaves of absence, and codes setting forth student rights, privileges and obligations; develops master plan consistent with educational goals and program of the college.
TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Further the development of travel, tourism, and conventions in the County through state, national, and international advertising and promotion.
TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY BOARD
Rockingham County Aging, Disability & Transit Services, is the designated lead transportation provider in County and responsible for implementation of County’s Community Transportation Service Plan; transit systems receive Federal and State operating assistance and has contracts to provide transportation with the majority of County’s human services agencies.