Citrus-spiked salmon, packed with nutrients and flavor in under 30 minutes

This quick-to-make main dish is full of good fats and bright, complex flavor. Salmon is a very forgiving fish to cook thanks to its high fat content and edible skin, and the grapefruit-avocado salsa can be tossed together while your fish roasts. You’ll have dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes.

Lots of home cooks are nervous about overcooking fish, but I promise that this method is just about foolproof. After preheating your oven so it’s good and hot, just lay your salmon filets skin-side down on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Mix up the ingredients for my sweet-spicy rub and press into the flesh of the salmon. Pop the baking sheet in the oven and roast the salmon until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Like magic, parchment paper keeps the fish from sticking – it will lift right off when you transfer the salmon to your plate.