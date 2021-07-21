City of Eden introduces new trucks for fire department

EDEN — In an effort to provide better fire service for the city and replace an aging truck, the Eden Fire Department recently added two new engines to its fleet.
The city approved the purchase of a new aerial platform truck and a custom engine in it’s 2020-21 budget.
“We hope for a 20-year lifespan,” said Interim Fire Chief Todd Harden. “These trucks will be a great addition to the Fire Department. It will allow ladder trucks to be stationed on each side of the city.”
Below are some interesting facts about each truck:
Sutphen SP 70 Aerial Platform
2021 Aerial Platform
Manufactured in Ohio
1,500 gallons per minute pump
Midship mounted ladder
470-gallon water tank
70-foot aerial platform
Will be housed at Station 1 on Henry Street
Sutphen Custom Engine2020 Custom Engine
Manufactured in Ohio
1,500-gallon per minute pump
1,800-gallon water tank
Will be housed at Station 4 on E. Stadium Drive