City of Winston-Salem holds its second gun buyback event in the past two months

“We hope that we can get more (guns) than that this time,” Boyd said. “It’s important because one gun that could land in the wrong hands is off the streets.”

John Harbison of Greensboro said he sold a rifle and two handguns at the event. Harbison stopped by the event as he was running errands Jan. 15 in Winston-Salem, he said.

“I got more than a few (guns),” Harbison said. “I got a few more than I actually need.”

The gun buyback event is a tool for police, city officials and local residents to use to keep the Winston-Salem community safe, said Barbara Burke, who represents the Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council.

“This is one effort where citizens can work with the law enforcement to participate in trying to remove guns from our community,” Burke said. “It’s not a solution to gun violence. But it’s just a tool in the toolbox that we can use to make the community a safe place.”

Crystal Austin of Winston-Salem said she turned in a shotgun that she tried to sell at last November’s gun buyback event.

The shotgun belonged to her late husband, Austin said.