Civil Rights groups file complaint with federal government

RALEIGH – North Carolina’s failure to engage in rule-making to protect workers from COVID-19 or to investigate COVID-19 complaints violates the state’s obligations to operate at least as effectively as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), an administrative complaint filed by civil rights and workers’ rights groups with federal OSHA said Thursday.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, North Carolina Justice Center, and Southern Poverty Law Center, which collectively represent Episcopal Farm worker Ministry, NC State AFL-CIO, Western North Carolina Workers’ Center, the NC State Conference of the NAACP, Fight for $15 and a Union, and the Hispanic Liaison of Chatham County, filed a Complaint About State Program Administration (CASPA) against the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) over its lack of enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina (OSHANC), which requires the NCDOL to be at least as effective as federal OSHA in protecting workers.