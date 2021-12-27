Claiming 'hypocrisy,' Bishop sues for N.C. judges to share election delay votes

But later that night, “a vote of the majority of judges” on the 15-person Court of Appeals reversed the panel’s decision and allowed candidate filing to resume.

In both decisions, the judges used a lesser-known “conference” process where they are free to discuss the issues at hand privately and then announce a ruling publicly without providing a tally of how the vote went.

Soon after, though, the state Supreme Court suspended candidate filing and ordered the 2022 primary election to be delayed by 10 weeks — from March 8 to May 17 — as lower courts examined whether the GOP-drawn legislative and congressional maps were done unlawfully and for pure partisan gain.

Bishop believes Democrats and Republicans alike should demand transparency for all three decisions and said he is particularly interested to know the vote of Jimmy Ervin, a Democratic justice on the N.C. Supreme Court who filed for office before possibly voting shortly thereafter to halt candidate filing.

The high court’s order did not disclose how each of the seven justices voted.

In his lawsuit, Bishop notes that Amy Funderburk, clerk of the state Supreme Court, told him by email that Justice Tamara Barringer, a registered Republican, signed the order postponing the election. Bishop claims that neither Barringer nor any other Supreme Court worker responded to his request for a breakdown of how the seven justices voted.