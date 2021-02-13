Clara Gaines, widow of 'Big House' Gaines, dies at 95

On Feb. 20, 2006, the city of Winston-Salem approved naming the street outside their house in East Winston "Big House Gaines Blvd." The house, where Clarence Jr. and Lisa grew up, sits less than a mile from WSSU's campus.

"I remember being about 12 years old and I was able to wander around the campus without any trouble and the same with my brother," Lisa said. "It was a different time, but we loved it and the closeness that we had as a family is something that I'll always cherish."

Monroe, who lives in New York City, says there was no doubt about the impact the Gaineses left on him.

"They were not only a power couple of Winston-Salem, they stood for something as far as being parents and role models," Monroe said. "Obviously he was a father figure to a lot of us, but she was also a mother figure to us and we needed that."

Tim Grant, who played for Gaines in the late 1970s, also was an assistant coach under Gaines from 1981 until Gaines' retirement in 1993.

"Mrs. Gaines was a perfect balance for Coach," Grant said. "They say that opposites attract, and she was always that loving person you could talk to if you had any problems at all."

Grant lost his own mother last November.