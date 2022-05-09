Classroom in the current: River kayaking leaders teach skills to students at Madison River Park

MADISON — More than 70 fifth grade students from Leaksville-Spray Elementary were introduced to kayaking and river safety in April during a special field trip to Madison River Park on the banks of the Dan River.

The two-day event, hosted by members of Tarheel Paddlers and Kreek Phreaks, was part of Rockingham County Education Foundation's Trails K12 initiative to get students outside for fun and learning.

Trails K12, which aims to build outdoor learning spaces and trails at local schools, also helps develop student field trips to Rockingham County rivers, trails and greenways at no cost to the schools.

During their immersive experience, students were greeted by the natural beauty of Rockingham County, brightly colored kayaks, and whitewater enthusiasts looking to help ignite kids' appreciation for rivers.

Jacob Meadows led students on a trek to the river bank, explained river features and how important rolling is to whitewater paddlers. Meadows grew up in Bryson City and lived on the Nantahala River most of his childhood.

He honed his paddling skills to become a big rapid paddler. When his son showed an interest in the sport, he shifted toward freestyle paddling, he said.

Eric Juday, a lifelong paddle sports educator, helped with the safety portion of the experience, teaching students how to put on a life jacket properly.

He also provided demonstrations on surfing the waves.

Juday began dipping his paddles in rivers when he was 12 and says he just “enjoys passing the

vibe along to other people.”

Judy Milakovich joined the team on the second day to demonstrate that girls can paddle challenging waters just like boys, and sometimes even better.

She went the extra mile and invited students to sit in her boat and experience the river from her unmatchable vantage point.

Steve Bernsdorf and Mike Radionchencko also provided excellent lessons on kayaking skills and showed river paddling style.

While the adult paddlers were impressive executing boat maneuvers, wave surfing, and barrelrolls, it was Meadows' son, Connor, who really grabbed the students' imagination.

The accomplished 14-year-old kayaker took to the river in his short playboat performing onside rolls, offside rolls, hand rolls and back deck rolls while his father explained the maneuvers to the students from the shore.

When asked about his favorite part of the event, Connor said, “getting to share kayaking with kids who may not have had the chance to experience it yet, and to show them how cool it can be.”

Meadows encourages fellow paddlers to get involved and make the effort to share their

knowledge with students.

“Some of these kids have never seen a kayak before,” he said to paddling friends on social media.

“Even if even one child gets the kayaking bug from seeing that world today, it will make you a different paddler forever for passing that passion torch along.”

Meadows also donated 250 river safety stickers to the students. The stickers featured "Penelope on the Water," created by Rockingham County graphic artist Meesha Walker.

Chris Brewer gave kids great safety education during the two days of demonstrations.

Brewer, who has paddled for nearly a decade, is the founder of kayaking group Kreek Phreaks,which is well known for welcoming new paddlers.

He is a Level 3 American Canoe Association kayak instructor and a Level 3 River Safety Rescue Instructor for the association.

The river paddling team was organized and led by whitewater enthusiast Joe Berry.

Berry is the founder of the annual Mighty Mayo River Trip (known as the MMRT).

The MMRT is held the third Saturday in January near Stoneville and MMRT paddlers donate several hundred pounds of food annually to Lot 25:40 in Mayodan, as well as hundreds of dollars to RockAid, RCEF’s program that provides immediate emergency food assistance to students and their families.

“Joe brings a philosophy of ‘do good for river communities,” said RCEF Executive Director

Jenny Edwards. “I’ve never asked him this directly, but he seems to believe that river paddlers will feel more connected, more energized by giving back to the communities that support the rivers they love.”

“I’m not surprised Joe stepped up to help RCEF with this event for Leaksville-Spray students. We can’t thank him and his fellow kayakers enough,” Edwards said.

Trails K12 field trips also received support from the Town of Madison, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center and funding by Kriss Bass Engineering, the firm that designed the river park, and HomeTrust Bank.

“The teachers, aides, cafeteria staff, bus drivers are always the unsung heroes in these field trips,” Edwards said. “This only happens because the teachers want it for their students and have the support of their school principals and cafeteria staff who go to the extra effort to make bagged lunches for the students. I’m in constant awe of staff, faculty, and administration in our local schools. We should all count our blessings for them and what they do for our children.”

To learn more about the Trails K12 Initiative and local outdoor field trip opportunities, visit: https://www.helprockinghamstudents.org/trails-for-k12.