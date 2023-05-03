If you asked 100 people on the street, chances are upwards of 90 of them could name the foods they should be eating to stay healthy. But ask them if they are actually eating those foods on a regular basis and that number likely drops significantly. Not because people don’t want to be healthy, but because finding time to grocery shop and prepare nutritious meals at home is hard.

Clean Eatz is looking to shoulder some of this burden by offering weekly meal plans, grab-and-go meals and made-to-order options like smoothies, bowls and more. The restaurant takes the work out of preparing delicious, good-for-you meals at home.

“My favorite thing about owning and operating a Clean Eatz is the impact that I get to make in our local communities,” says Ben Harmon, the new owner of Clean Eatz Greensboro, his third location (along with restaurants in Boone and Winston-Salem). “My goal is to be a beacon of health and convenience for our customers.”

Visitors to the Greensboro restaurant, located in the Golden Coin Center on Route 220, will be met with a wall of freezers filled with grab-n-go meals. “We always steer new customers toward these,” Harmon says. “They are pre-packaged meals that are sold individually frozen and they are extremely convenient and cost just $6.99.” Grab-n-go meals, which include options such as carnitas tacos or chicken parmesan with baked zucchini and orange beef, give customers an introduction to the delicious and varied meals they can get as part of a weekly meal plan.

“This is the thing that makes our business unique and is my favorite part,” says Harmon. “We offer six new meals every week, it is not a subscription, and customers can order any increments of the meals that are offered that week. The meals are all made fresh in our location and get picked up every Sunday and Monday. We also offer customizations to these meals, such as low carb and extra protein.”

Unlike popular meal delivery services, which arrive on a set schedule whether or not you remember to select your meals, Clean Eatz allows you to start fresh every week, choosing the number of individual meals and which ones you want each week to be picked up in-store the following week.

Have a vacation coming up? No sweat. Simply don’t select meals that week. Received a last-minute dinner invitation? No problem. Pop your meal for that night in the freezer and it will keep for up to six months. Worried about your budget? Order in bulk and freeze your meals for later. Prices start at $8.20 per serving for up to nine meals and drop all the way to $6.52 per serving if you order 21 or more.

First time customers receive 50% off their first meal plan order (limit of 10 meals total).

Sign up at cleaneatz.com to receive emails when the weekly meal plans are released or visit Clean Eatz at 2915 Battleground Ave., Units D and E, in Greensboro to try the healthy and delicious offerings.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.