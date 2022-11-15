Closing a chapter by funding books: RHS Class of 62 endows media center

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville High School’s Class of 1962 recently marked their 60th reunion by presenting a lasting gift to their alma mater.

In celebration of the six decades since they marched with mortar boards, members of the class on Nov. 14 gave a check for $1,000 to RHS Principal Erica Blackwell for use in the school's media center.

The Class of 1962 was the first to graduate from Reidsville Senior High School on South Park Drive in Reidsville.

Members of the class and their spouses — most 77 or 78 —celebrated their 60th anniversary earlier this year with a party at the Penn Center Greenhouse. During the gathering, classmates voted to make a donation to the school library.

“We had our 60th anniversary a couple months back, and we decided that would probably be our last formal reunion,” said Pender Grogan, class representative. “So, we decided to wipe out our checking account and donate it to the library here at the school. We were the first class to graduate from this school, so it holds special memories (for) us. We’re hoping that each class, they will pick up our challenge and donate their leftover funds, or raise some funds. Each little bit will help fill these (shelves) up with books.”

“I want to thank the Class of 1962 for thinking of Reidsville High School,” Blackwell said during the presentation. “The Media Center will definitely benefit from that. That $1,000 can buy a lot of books, and a lot of programs. So, we truly appreciate it.''