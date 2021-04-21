Club News: MVP's Day speaks to Reidsville Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — Shawn Day, Public Relations Manager for MVP (Mountain Valley Pipeline) Southgate, was the guest speaker at the April 15 in-person meeting of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club.

Day told the club about the proposed natural gas pipeline that will pass through Rockingham County and into Alamance County. Ground has yet to be broken near Chatham, Va., where the Mountain Valley line will join the Southgate line and move south to then join the East Tennessee line near Draper, he said. The line will pass just northeast of Reidsville and end near Graham in Alamance County..

A thorough study has been done regarding environmental impact and approved by the federal government. And all federal and state regulations will be followed, Day said of the pipeline project.

The pipeline area will be restored following construction, said Day, explaining the pipe is made of steel with protective coating to prevent corrosion and will be buried at least three feet deep in the ground. The ground above the line will remain usable. Day pointed out that any leak that might occur would be detected quickly by a monitoring system, Day said.