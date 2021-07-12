Coach finishes first in 53rd annual hilltop marathon that drew thousands from across the country

Caleb Masland teaches by example.

For the fifth time, the Boone, N.C., running coach finished first in the Grandfather Mountain Marathon, part of the Saturday, July 10, festivities of the 2021 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.

Masland, 40, finished with a time of 2:48:37.2 on a course that stretches from Kidd Brewer Stadium at Appalachian State University to MacRae Meadows at the base of Grandfather Mountain.

“This course is just about being smart, grinding, and once you get to the last 10K, just surviving it and hoping that you make it,” said Masland, who owns and operates TWB Running in Boone.

His fastest time at this particular race was 2:43 in 2018. But after missing a year—the marathon and the Games were cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19—Masland said he approached this year’s contest with some trepidation.

“I felt a lot of anxiety and uncertainty about how I would do,” he said. “It was hard to get into ‘race brain’ like I always used to do. So, I did what I always do—I journaled, practiced some breathing techniques, did some visualization, tried to stay calm and chunk it up into pieces and get through it.”

The practice paid off, and Masland couldn’t be happier.