Cockram named North Carolina Economic Developer of the Year by NCEDA

WENTWORTH — Leigh Cockram, director of the Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business and Tourism, was recently named North Carolina Economic Developer of the Year by the N.C. Economic Development Association.
The NCEDA presents its annual award to the individual who best exemplifies leadership in the state’s economic development efforts.
“I am very proud of Leigh for all she has accomplished in such a short period of time,” said Lance Metzler, Rockingham County Manager.
“I had the pleasure of meeting Leigh several years ago when she was working with another organization. I knew immediately, she was a go-getter and would be a tremendous asset to Rockingham County,’’ Metzler said of Cockram who took her post in February 2019.
“The news of Leigh’s award comes as no surprise to myself because there is truly no one more deserving of being honored with such a noble recognition.”
Prior to coming to Rockingham County, Cockram was director of business development and strategic initiatives at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.
She has held economic development posts and private-sector jobs in southern Virginia, including two years as founding director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. An entrepreneur, she had her own successful sportswear company.
While Cockram’s first year (2019) in her position in Rockingham County was highly successful, year two brought major growth to the county.
As 2020 began, Cockram and her economic development team, found Rockingham County at a pivotal point and were already working diligently to gain momentum in the coming year. Just after the turn of the first quarter, Ontex Group announced its $93 million investment in Rockingham and plans to create 450 jobs. Ontex, a Belgium based manufacturer of affordable, disposable hygiene products, will soon call the new South Rockingham Corporate Park (SRCP) their new home and serve as its first occupant.
The large manufacturer’s presence spurred interest in the area and led to the addition of a 174,000 square foot shell building in the park.
As the third quarter of 2020 came to a close, the largest economic development announcement in the county’s history came when Nestle Purina said it would invest $450 million in the former MillerCoors site— vacant since 2015 — and bring more than 300 new jobs to the area.
Then in early December 2020, Farmina, an Italian-based pet food company, announced they would invest $28.5 million in Reidsville on their first U.S. facility to be located in the Reidsville Industrial Park .
Additionally, a number of existing industries announced expansions to their Rockingham County facilities which also created new investment and new jobs. but jobs as well. These announcements came as a result of Community Development Block Grants that Cockram helped obtain for Blow Molded, Night Owl, Acrow, and Sturm Ruger.