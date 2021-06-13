Cockram named North Carolina Economic Developer of the Year by NCEDA

While Cockram’s first year (2019) in her position in Rockingham County was highly successful, year two brought major growth to the county.

As 2020 began, Cockram and her economic development team, found Rockingham County at a pivotal point and were already working diligently to gain momentum in the coming year. Just after the turn of the first quarter, Ontex Group announced its $93 million investment in Rockingham and plans to create 450 jobs. Ontex, a Belgium based manufacturer of affordable, disposable hygiene products, will soon call the new South Rockingham Corporate Park (SRCP) their new home and serve as its first occupant.

The large manufacturer’s presence spurred interest in the area and led to the addition of a 174,000 square foot shell building in the park.

As the third quarter of 2020 came to a close, the largest economic development announcement in the county’s history came when Nestle Purina said it would invest $450 million in the former MillerCoors site— vacant since 2015 — and bring more than 300 new jobs to the area.

Then in early December 2020, Farmina, an Italian-based pet food company, announced they would invest $28.5 million in Reidsville on their first U.S. facility to be located in the Reidsville Industrial Park .