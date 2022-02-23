 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cockram talks economic progress with Reidsville Kiwanis
Cockram talks economic progress with Reidsville Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — Leigh Cockram, director of the Rockingham County Department of Economic Development and Tourism, recently told the Reidsville Kiwanis Club about economic development progress in the county.

Rockingham is attracting new businesses and people, Cockram said. And she said she is excited that several housing developments are now underway in the rural county of about 91,000.

Cockram announced that she will be working with Rockingham Community College to make certain the college provides classes for the needed workforce as new companies come to the county.

She further outlined that about 9% of the county’s workforce is made up of commuters who travel to Rockingham for jobs. The median annual income for county households stands at $39,000, Cockram said.

Reidsville City Councilman Terresia Scoble, a Kiwanis Club member, pointed out the need to develop more infrastructure, such as large buildings with good water supply, ready and available for companies.

Along with that, the county will need more entertainment, quality restaurants and hotels to attract folks to the region, Scoble said.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at the Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.

Leigh Cockram

Cockram

 Courtesy of R. Mullings
