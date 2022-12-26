Cold comfort: A winter storm that hit the Triad was bad, but could've been worse

GREENSBORO — We weren’t prepared for this. Not with the holidays here. Not with Christmas Eve upon us.

And OK, maybe, just maybe, there was some hope that an arctic blast that has encompassed most of America wouldn’t be the buzzkill that it very much looked to be.

But, of course, it was.

It wasn’t difficult to know early Friday morning that the punishing winter storm — unprecedented in its fury and frigidness, forecasters said — had finally found its way here.

All you had to do was listen.

The roaring wind. The snapping branches. The swirling leaves.

Welcome to a white-knuckle Christmas.

The area’s first winter storm of the year came early. Typically, the region gets hit like this in January or February. And in an off year, we’ll see an ice storm in March.

Not that we’re complaining too much. We should consider ourselves lucky. So far, Guilford County has gotten off light. Not like other parts of the state — or the country, for that matter.

That’s not to say Greensboro didn’t have its share of damage. But it was worse elsewhere.

We tried, brrr, to keep that in mind Friday morning as we waited — in the cold — for Duke Energy to get the lights back on and pondered whether we should call in sick. But we changed our mind. One reason was out of respect to you, our loyal readers. The other was more self-serving: There was power at the office.

Anyway, across North Carolina, the unrelenting cold and wind from the winter blast was felt from border to border, along the coast and in every city, town and burg in between.

At Mount Mitchell — the highest point east of the Mississippi River — the temperature was minus 12 degrees with wind chills of minus 50. Think planet Hoth from “Star Wars.”

Shift scenes to Grandfather Mountain, where the temperature was minus 10 degrees with gusts of 69 mph.

Temperatures in the mountains dropped so quickly — like Twitter accounts at the hands of Elon Musk — that forecasters warned a “flash freeze” might occur in some areas, where water would quickly turn to ice.

In Raleigh, fallen trees and limbs were scattered like toothpicks across the state’s capital city.

In Charlotte, North Carolina’s largest city, power outages were commonplace.

Winston-Salem. Reidsville. The counties of Durham, Johnston and Chatham. They all were impacted in various ways.

Which brings us to Guilford County. We weren’t prepared for this — at least not emotionally. After all, Santa Claus is coming to town.

Besides, anyone who’s been here through just one winter should know, by now, what to expect when any kind of weather event, even a light dusting, passes through.

Chaos.

Confusion.

Consumption.

As if it’s The End.

Shelves were ransacked of the usual storm staples of bread, milk and eggs.

Hardware stores got hit. So, too, did various ABC locations.

There was a run on gas as people sought to fill up cars and tamp down their anxiety.

This was Ground Zero in Greensboro. All across the city, residents were forced to accept the arctic attack.

Some, however, had to do that in the dark. By noon, about 15,500 homes and businesses were without power — mostly in the areas of Lake Jeanette, Oak Ridge and Summerfield.

But that was to be expected. So were the other menu items that are part and parcel of any powerful storm.

Downed trees and detached power lines.

Closed roads and canceled flights.

House fires and homeless needing help.

Kristina Singleton, the executive director of the Interactive Resource Center, said 68 people used its “white flag” warming center overnight. She estimated about 100 people were there mid-morning on Friday and said a group of volunteers served lunch to those seeking refuge.

“We’ve got a lot of extra space in our building in case we need to open that up,” Singleton said.

Friday sure felt bad. But, you know, it could’ve been worse. Let’s stop and appreciate that for a second.

As day transitioned into night, and a bitter wind still cut to the bone, the only real question was this: Have we come out the other side?

With temperatures expected to drop overnight to 7 degrees — the high around noon on Friday was an almost balmy 22 degrees — only time will tell.

That, and if the lights at home are back on.