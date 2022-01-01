College football player was fatally shot in Hickory. A suspect says she helped lure him there, court documents allege.

A Lenoir-Rhyne University student who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Hickory was lured there by a couple intent on robbing him, a suspect in the case is alleged to have told police.

Quavius Shamond Izard, 21, of Hickory is charged with first-degree murder in this case. Conover resident Hailee Maureen Melanson, 20, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Melanson told police she and Izard lured 19-year-old Omari Alexander to the apartments with the intention of robbing him, Catawba County court documents say. Melanson also said Izard was the shooter, according to court documents.

Alexander, a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player, was found dead in a vehicle parked at the Hickory apartments on Nov. 20. According to court documents, Alexander, who is from Concord, suffered gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Investigators found his phone and discovered his last call was to Melanson. Police believe Melanson and Alexander met the day before he was killed, Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said.