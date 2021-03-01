College freshman found dead in Virginia after night of hazing at fraternity rush event, his family says

Police are investigating the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University freshman who was found dead early Saturday after a fraternity rush event involving alcohol, according to the student’s cousin.

The death of Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old student from Loudoun County, led to the suspension of VCU’s chapter of Delta Chi fraternity.

Oakes died early Saturday at an off-campus residence following a night of hazing as part of the Delta Chi fraternity, said Oakes’ cousin, Courtney White.

Oakes visited a house in the 100 block of West Clay Street on Friday night, where he was given a handle of Jack Daniels whiskey and told to drink, White said.

As part of the fraternity’s rush ceremonies, he was blindfolded, causing him to run into a tree and hit his head, said White, who has spoken with the police and people who attended the event. Onlookers helped him into the house, where he lay down on a couch on his side and was left to fall asleep, she said. In the morning, he was found lying face down, and police were called.

Officials from VCU, the Richmond Police Department and Delta Chi’s national organization said they were unable on Sunday evening to confirm or deny the details of White’s account.