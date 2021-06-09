Columnist's wish to visit Arlington National Cemetery takes unfortunate turn

I was asked for my identification. I felt lucky I remembered to put my driver’s license in my wallet as I handed it to the woman. She looked at it and handed it back, telling me it had expired two years ago, and couldn’t be used.

A quick word of explanation: Several years ago, I had two friends who had their purses snatched in a local shopping center. Since then, I keep my valid driver’s license in my car at all times to have when I am driving. That day, I didn’t even think about the license in that holder being expired.

As I took back my license, I asked to speak with a superior. I explained how far we had driven and that I didn’t want to ruin the Jenkins’ family big trip, but it didn’t faze him, even as tears welled up in my eyes. He also said it couldn’t be used.

I requested he ask his superior. He left with the license and came back about 10 minutes later, shaking his head. No, it was impossible to use it and there was no one else I could ask. I asked if they could check online that the license is up-to-date, but again, he shook his head.

I fought back tears as the Jenkins family gathered around me. I insisted I wait in their car while they went on the tour as planned. But, then, Wayne turned back to ask a guard about my using the restroom facilities since the tour would last two or three hours.