Columnist's wish to visit Arlington National Cemetery takes unfortunate turn

Although I have been to Washington, D.C. several times and visited most of the memorials, I never went to Arlington National Cemetery. And, as I have gotten older, it has been a prime item on my to-do list.
So I jumped at the opportunity to go to Washington with the Jenkins family: Wayne, Karen, Amonie, Lance and Alan.
The trip was to be two-fold. For the second year, Wayne had joined Terry Sharpe, the Walking Marine, on his annual trek to Washington, promoting awareness of veteran suicide rates. They left Rockingham County on May 17 and officially began their 100-mile trek the next day from Ruckersville, Va. The walk is usually 300 miles but was shortened this year.
On his Facebook page, Sharpe explained the shortened distance, saying it would be only 100 miles because “I’m getting old.” He celebrated his 70th birthday in the past year.
“I’ll really miss all the people who cheer us on before Ruckersville,” he said.
They were joined by Jerry “Ziggy” Kantowski of St. Croix, a former Vietnam buddy of Sharpe who drove their support vehicle, an SUV pulling a flag-wrapped casket.
Along the way, other volunteers, including Jim Habacker from Tennessee, supported the team. Individuals donated rooms for their nightly stops. American Legion posts provided meals and gatherings as well as monetary donations. Habacker participated in his first walk in 2017.
Last July, it began late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but culminated with a special ceremony at the White House with President Trump greeting all the team members and volunteers.
The walkers often were escorted into communities by law enforcement and fire department vehicles.
Many people kept up with their progress on Sharpe’s regular postings on his website www.walkingmarine.com and https://www.facebook.com/groups/thewalkingmarine.
Wayne’s family planned to join him on Saturday and spend Sunday at Arlington Cemetery, then watch the Rolling To Remember Military Salute, thousands of motorcyclists, parade into Arlington. Sharpe was to have joined the parade but somehow the registration got mixed up.
I was excited as Karen and the kids picked me up Saturday morning and we headed to Washington to meet Wayne and the others at an American Legion post for dinner. Afterward, Wayne accompanied us to our hotel.
The next morning, we started early to get a good parking spot for the parade and also be close to the cemetery entrance.
As we joined the others going on the tours, we were greeted by a security guard who told me to use my cane and he could take us directly to the entrance without having to wait. He was true to his word.
We approached the registration desk where they would check our bags, backpacks, camera bags, etc.
I was asked for my identification. I felt lucky I remembered to put my driver’s license in my wallet as I handed it to the woman. She looked at it and handed it back, telling me it had expired two years ago, and couldn’t be used.
A quick word of explanation: Several years ago, I had two friends who had their purses snatched in a local shopping center. Since then, I keep my valid driver’s license in my car at all times to have when I am driving. That day, I didn’t even think about the license in that holder being expired.
As I took back my license, I asked to speak with a superior. I explained how far we had driven and that I didn’t want to ruin the Jenkins’ family big trip, but it didn’t faze him, even as tears welled up in my eyes. He also said it couldn’t be used.
I requested he ask his superior. He left with the license and came back about 10 minutes later, shaking his head. No, it was impossible to use it and there was no one else I could ask. I asked if they could check online that the license is up-to-date, but again, he shook his head.
I fought back tears as the Jenkins family gathered around me. I insisted I wait in their car while they went on the tour as planned. But, then, Wayne turned back to ask a guard about my using the restroom facilities since the tour would last two or three hours.
Seeing Wayne’s expression of rage as he came back, we knew the answer was not good. I couldn’t even go in to the restroom.
As Wayne said, I could vote without ID, but I couldn’t get into our nation’s most sacred veterans’ memorial without one.
I told them I would be fine but they refused to leave me. They decided they were not going on the tour either, but would stop for breakfast and head back home that afternoon rather than the next day. As we looked for breakfast, Wayne received a text from Terry. They were unable to enter the parade and were heading home also.
Along the way, Wayne pointed out interesting points on their walk, including where he had changed a flat tire for a woman and places where it was impossible to walk on the side of the road until all traffic had cleared. At one point, they had to lower the flags on their backs because the overhead tree canopy was so low.
We stopped at Manassas National Battlefield Park in Prince William County, about 30 miles south of Washington. Fought on July 21, 1861, it was the first major battle of the American Civil War with nearly 5,000 casualties total on both sides. The park preserves the site of two American Civil War battles: the first Battle of Bull Run, also called the First Battle of Manassas, and the Second Battle of Bull Run or Second Battle of Manassas.
We only stayed a short while since we were anxious to get back home and end the day.
Perhaps I will get the opportunity to go back to Arlington, and you can bet I will have a valid license ready when I do! I just feel bad the Jenkins missed their opportunity to share the Arlington Cemetery experience on Memorial Day.