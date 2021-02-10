Commander of N.C. State Highway Patrol proud of his Rockingham County roots

REIDSVILLE — From a young age, Colonel Glenn McNeill, Commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and a Reidsville native, knew he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.

He started his career as a military policeman in the U.S. Army with the ultimate goal of joining the State Highway Patrol.

His grandfather's service in the U.S. Army during World War II and his father's service in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War made quite an impact on him.

"Both of these men were committed to serving our nation, and I learned from their various shared experiences," McNeill said. "Each day, I am most thankful to have the opportunity to work for and wear the uniform of a North Carolina State Trooper."

His mother was also a tremendous influence, but in more than the traditional way most would assume. Sadly, his beloved mother, Ethel Johnson McNeill, was brutally murdered when he was young. An employee of the Reidsville City Schools, McNeill was found dead in her home in the Cambridge community in 1981. Her killer has never been identified, captured or brought to justice.

"This tragic and unfortunate occurrence has had a profound impact on my upbringing and served as the primary reason for wanting a career in public safety," McNeill said.