COMMENTARY: Does civility still exist in America?

Civility, which once was a fundamental virtue that guided our country’s earliest beginnings, seems to have all but vanished from public discourse.
The virtue of civility is rarely exhibited in our homes or churches and is certainly absent in our public forums of engagement.
Unfortunately, not only have we lost colloquial practice of civility, we’ve witnessed decay in our behavior as individuals and the erosion of our country’s reputation as a defender of freedom.
Civility is not an innate virtue and therefore must be cultivated to nurture the skills of diplomacy and avoid divisive and unseemly behavior in our culture. Sadly, the absence of civility and the ramifications of its deterioration is evident at the highest levels of leadership.
As a country free of any foreign war on our soil since our incipiency, will our defiantly ignoring a founding virtue be our demise?
Guinness said it well
In his 2009 lecture, “The Case for Civility-and why our Future Depends on It,” British author and social critic Os Guinness said: “The right to believe anything does not mean that anything anyone believes is right. The first half of that sentence is a matter of freedom of conscience, whereas the second is a matter of nonsense…what someone believes may be muddle-headed, it may be socially disastrous, or it may even be evil in its consequences. What civility means is that when we disagree, we do so within a civil framework.”
We are at a critical precipice as a country. One that that puts us on a tipping scale that threatens the course of the United States and the world. It is a course that our founding fathers worked diligently to safeguard against: losing our freedom. Instead, this virtue has been replaced with two destructive substitutions: intolerance and what I call “nicety tolerance.”
Civility allows someone to tolerate something, or answer with respectful and thoughtful responses to something one does not like or agree with. However, our country has morphed this essential virtue into a weakened and nearly unrecognizable form.
Nicety tolerance
Nicety tolerance: While seemingly good intentioned, nicety tolerance can destroy the very freedom the founders set forth to protect. It’s a type of tolerance in which we must agree with, or accept everything, and where nothing is wrong. In a nutshell, it allows us to settle for mediocrity — a threat to our nation’s long-standing position as a beacon of liberty.
What is worse is that in the last decade, we have become a country of “me first” intolerance.
This brand of contempt supports one’s personal freedoms and no one else’s. It does so at the cost of kindness. And therefore any opportunity for discussion, growth or understanding of another person’s viewpoint is negated.
Chesterton’s simple reply
During World War II, the London Times famously held a contest inviting philosophers, theologians and thinkers of the time to write in 5,000 words or less, a response to the question “What is wrong with the world today?” The contest received entries from hundreds of the globes thinkers of the day. But perhaps the most telling, and I would argue the wittiest, was by G.K. Chesterton, a British clergyman and satirist. His brilliant response was: ‘I am. Sincerely, GK Chesterton.’
In order to resuscitate the principles of our Founding Fathers that have sustained our peace and illustrated moral fortitude, we must change the tone of our current and future leaders.
Of course with any infection, we must first recognize its source in order that healing can begin. I suggest that G.K. Chesterton’s two-word answer was correct. We must begin by recognizing the deficiency in our own souls and hearts. This recognition must be followed with the ideology that happens to be a Christian principle: that all human life is to be valued because we are made in the image of God.
First, we must consider what type of leadership is needed in the world today. The opposite of “me-first leadership” is servant leadership, which calls each of us to consider our neighbor as better than ourselves.
The civility of Howard Coble
For a decade of my life, I worked for a man who the New York Times once coyly dubbed the “country bumpkin politician.” While their name calling was tongue-in-cheek, I believe former U.S. Rep. Howard Coble was and still is the kind of servant leader we need today.
I, along with most of his constituency, knew him by the name “Howard” or “Our Congressman Howard.’’
But to the watching world, he was Congressman Howard Coble. Having worked for other elected officials, I consider his servant style of leadership to be unmatched and sorely missing in politics today.
Over his 30 years in office, Coble never grew accustomed to Washington, D. C., which he nicknamed “The Swamp.’’
He eagerly returned home every weekend to his home in North Carolina’s 6th District. As his scheduler, I was amazed by his stamina and his resolve to be available and listen to his constituents. He intrinsically believed his elected seat was a service position and one that he never considered himself above.
Instead, he was a representative of the people. And every piece of legislation he supported reflected this belief. At the end of his career, he was targeted by his own Republican Party for lacking backbone because he did not speak with vitriol. Conversely, Democrats called him too conservative.
However, no person or group could ever accuse Coble of lacking in civility, kindness and integrity. He fervently believed in civility and he exhibited this by respectfully disagreeing and quietly supporting the very people he represented.
Goodness, truth and beauty
Secondly, I would argue that restoration of this country requires vision fueled by integrity and civility. This vision should be tirelessly presented so that it captures the moral imagination and inspires people to rise up and break with the tired and often fruitless ways of cultural warfare that have dominated public life. With civility as the framework, opposing ideas and ideologies can exist and be honed into quality legislation that illuminates our Republic’s emphasis on goodness, truth and beauty.
Thirdly, the two essential areas in which we must vigorously restore civility are in our public debate forums and in public education. For the last 50 years we have suffered a lamentable crisis in citizenship education. It’s critical in our public forums that we move away from attacks on character and the use of hateful language. Instead, we must exemplify stronger convictions of character that can be reflected in both our demeanor and words.
Civility begins at home
Civility must begin at home, whether with our children, grandchildren or the children that become part of our daily lives.
As a young schoolboy in Virginia, George Washington took his first steps toward greatness by writing out by hand a list of 110 “Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior in Company and Conversation.”
Based on a 16th-century set of precepts, the book was compiled for young gentlemen by Jesuit instructors, and served as one of the most powerful forces to shape America’s first president. Numbers 22 through 24 exemplify virtues that we certainly could use today in our public debate:
Number 22: ‘Show not yourself glad at the misfortune of another even if he were your enemy.’
Number 23: ‘When you see a crime punished, you may be inwardly pleased; but always show pity to the suffering offender.’
Number 24: ‘Do not laugh too loud or too much at any public spectacle.’
Children need role models who exemplify these qualities of civility, integrity and kindness. Are you willing to bear the arms of civility in this revolution that is necessary to safeguard our freedom?
After all, the greatest weapon we can wield on this side of heaven is love and it is most powerful when its allies are kindness, respect and civility.
Why not give civility a try?