COMMENTARY: Does civility still exist in America?

Civility, which once was a fundamental virtue that guided our country’s earliest beginnings, seems to have all but vanished from public discourse.

The virtue of civility is rarely exhibited in our homes or churches and is certainly absent in our public forums of engagement.

Unfortunately, not only have we lost colloquial practice of civility, we’ve witnessed decay in our behavior as individuals and the erosion of our country’s reputation as a defender of freedom.

Civility is not an innate virtue and therefore must be cultivated to nurture the skills of diplomacy and avoid divisive and unseemly behavior in our culture. Sadly, the absence of civility and the ramifications of its deterioration is evident at the highest levels of leadership.

As a country free of any foreign war on our soil since our incipiency, will our defiantly ignoring a founding virtue be our demise?

Guinness said it well