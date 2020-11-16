COMMENTARY: Help Rescue Christmas: “2020 Christmas Angel Tree Partnership with Walmart”

Most people look forward to receiving gifts over the holidays. The Salvation Army wants to ensure that the county's youth have some type of holiday joy during 2020. Children, in particular, dream and fantasize about the wonderful things they hope to find under the tree on Christmas morning. With the always challenging economy, an increasing number of Rockingham County children won’t even have a Christmas tree, much less any presents or gifts to open this year.
The Salvation Army and Walmart have collaborated to meet human needs for more than 40 years, and are partnering in the campaign to "#RescueChristmas with Angel Trees" at Walmart stores across the nation. Recognizing that every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas, The Salvation Army Angel Tree program annually provides new clothing and toys to more than one-million children and families in need each year. Hundreds of children in Rockingham County find their toys beneath the tree on Christmas morning because of the work of The Salvation Army of Rockingham County and angel sponsors.
Here at home, the Reidsville, Eden, and Madison Walmart stores have agreed to assist the county's chapter of the non-profit to provide Angel Trees, decorated with paper tags with descriptions of angels in need of holiday gifts. Patrons may choose their angel from the in-store tree and purchase items for the child conveniently while shopping. This year we have over 1,200 local children in need. And while 800 of them have been adopted, 400 are still waiting, with just over a month before Christmas morning. We desperately need the support of charitable businesses, churches, groups, families and individuals like you!
Once unwrapped gifts are delivered to the The Salvation Army by their angel sponsors, The Salvation Army will distribute them to families in need for Christmas morning.
All gift donations should be received by December 4th at 708 Barnes Street in Reidsville. For more information please call Major Hae Young Lee at: 336-932-1564.
