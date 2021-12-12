COMMENTARY: Joyful Christmas reading for you, family and friends

This beautifully-illustrated summarized version of the beloved children’s book is suitable for children in kindergarten through third grade. Expectancy and anticipation of a heroic savior give hope to young readers as they await the arrival and majesty of Aslan the lion. The book offers a wonderful starting point for discussions about goodness and truth and how a world without a savior leaves the land of Narnia in perpetual winter and never with Christmas. However, the most wonderful part of the story is the artwork. Most of the imager depicts the winter months. And as the plot plays out, the reader and young children in the story find themselves battling alongside Aslan for what is good. As a result, Christmas arrives and the frozen nature of the world melts away.

The story has been one of my girls’ favorites since they were able to speak. While it is more suitable for readers in 2nd to 5th grades, the story can and should be read to children as early as one wishes. It takes place at the turn of the 20th Century. And the story is told through the sensitive young Frances. Just before Christmas an organ grinder and monkey appear on the street outside the young girl’s apartment. Frances learns that the organ grinder and his monkey friend spend their nights on the cold streets. So on the day of her Christmas pageant, Frances, against her mother’s instructions to never speak to strangers, invites the organ grinder and his monkey to her pageant. What follows is a delightful and great reminder of what Christmas truly means. DiCamillo accents this luminous tale with the beautiful illustrations by Ibatoulline to offer a timeless holiday gift. The classic images make the book a keepsake to be passed from generation to generation.