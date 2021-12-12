COMMENTARY: Joyful Christmas reading for you, family and friends

From grocery lists to guest lists to shopping lists, all kinds of to-do lists fill our days between Thanksgiving through Christmas. All these lists are not bad in and of themselves, but they all involve doing. I would like to suggest a list for the season that involves a stationary activity: reading. My family loves to add to our Christmas book list each year. In fact, the books my daughters and I read at Christmas are not only our favorites of the year, but they fuel our anticipatory excitement about the season.
Here are a few books we have long held dear:
“Song of the Stars: A Christmas Story,” by Sally Lloyd-Jones; illustrated by Alison Joy.
Lloyd-Jones, the daughter of British pastor Dr. Martin Lloyd- Jones, wrote this lovely book for kids from 0 to 6 year. It’s by far one of my girls’ favorites and tells the Christmas story from the perspective of creation. It follows a whimsical pattern of call and response from the grass to the bees to the robins in the trees. It originates as a whisper from the seas, to the land, to the skies. Beautifully illustrated, the book includes renderings reminiscent of early Renaissance frescoes which were painted into the architecture of cathedrals. The story builds with escalating excitement upon the great secret that the creator himself has come. The anticipation ultimately settles on a small light in the window of a stable that shines down on a small baby in the most humble of circumstances. This simple and yet poignant moment shows all the animals adoring the young Christ child. The simplicity of the story is endearing and memorable for young children because of their affinity for animals.
“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”—a story based on the original book by C.S. Lewis and illustrated by Tudor Humphries.
This beautifully-illustrated summarized version of the beloved children’s book is suitable for children in kindergarten through third grade. Expectancy and anticipation of a heroic savior give hope to young readers as they await the arrival and majesty of Aslan the lion. The book offers a wonderful starting point for discussions about goodness and truth and how a world without a savior leaves the land of Narnia in perpetual winter and never with Christmas. However, the most wonderful part of the story is the artwork. Most of the imager depicts the winter months. And as the plot plays out, the reader and young children in the story find themselves battling alongside Aslan for what is good. As a result, Christmas arrives and the frozen nature of the world melts away.
“Great Joy,” by Kate Dicamillo; illustrated by Bagram Ibatoulline.
The story has been one of my girls’ favorites since they were able to speak. While it is more suitable for readers in 2nd to 5th grades, the story can and should be read to children as early as one wishes. It takes place at the turn of the 20th Century. And the story is told through the sensitive young Frances. Just before Christmas an organ grinder and monkey appear on the street outside the young girl’s apartment. Frances learns that the organ grinder and his monkey friend spend their nights on the cold streets. So on the day of her Christmas pageant, Frances, against her mother’s instructions to never speak to strangers, invites the organ grinder and his monkey to her pageant. What follows is a delightful and great reminder of what Christmas truly means. DiCamillo accents this luminous tale with the beautiful illustrations by Ibatoulline to offer a timeless holiday gift. The classic images make the book a keepsake to be passed from generation to generation.
“The First Christmas Scripture Excerpts from the Gospels of Luke and Matthew,” illustrated with paintings from The National Gallery, London.
I picked this book up more than 20 years ago while a young art student in Scotland. I’m so thankful I did because it has served as my go-to source for telling the Christmas story to my girls through scripture each year. The most wonderful feature: it tells the Nativity story through the artwork of London’s National Gallery of Art in a triumphant way — from depictions by early Renaissance Italian painter Fra Angelico and Fra Filippo Lippi to high Renaissance painter Botticelli and northern Renaissance painter Jan Gossaert. The book even includes more theatrical works by late 17th Century Italian painter Guido Reni. This is a must for engaging children at the Christmas season with some of the most beautiful paintings depicting the reason for the season.
“The Wonder of the Greatest Gift: An Interactive Family Celebration of Advent,” by Ann Voskamp; illustrated by Jaqueline L. Nunez.
With vivid, full-color illustrations, downloadable ornaments, and moving scenes from the Bible, this book is a gift your whole family can experience each day of Advent leading up to Christmas. Person by person, story by story, a family can retrace the lineage of Jesus. It is the perfect way for families to experience God’s plan of salvation―from the Garden of Eden, to the manger, to God’s role in family life. Voskamp offers a timeless Advent tradition of the Jesse Tree so families can celebrate together as they read provided daily passages from the Bible written to help children understand the Advent theme for the day. The book further suggests activities to apply to the themes. Each devotion includes readings for each Bible story, as well as questions to engage the whole family. Best of all, the illustrations enhance the story and make it visually delightful. The book is certainly a keepsake for future generations and looks lovely on the coffee table as well.