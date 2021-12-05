COMMENTARY: Mayodan Moravian Church: Celebrates 125 years of faith, tradition, family, history

MAYODAN
When most people think of the Moravian Church, they think of sugar bread, spice cookies, coffee and Christmas Lovefeasts.
Indeed those traditions are important, but the Mayodan Moravian Church, which marked its 125th anniversary on Nov. 28, helped build this small town where the Dan and Mayo rivers merge, a history that is often forgotten.
Many families within the church trace their roots back to the the beginning. I am a fifth generation member, and my daughters represent a sixth generation of the church’s humble traditions.
Unfortunately, much of the history of the church and its role in founding Mayodan has been lost to the younger generation. So, it’s important to look back on the story, especially during these times of uncertainty for strength and direction.
The Moravian people
While lovely baked goods and ceremonies are certainly emblematic of the Moravian faith, the true story of the Moravian heritage is in its people and their resilient and faithful commitment to love and serve.
If you’ve ever met someone of the Moravian faith, you will find them to be genuinely kind, soft-spoken and eager to serve. I have come to greatly admire these qualities and the church’s beautiful example of a quiet resilient faith in a world that is so often about self-promotion.
It is little known that Moravians are the oldest protestant denomination. In fact, the faith’s beginnings predated Martin Luther’s nailing of The 95 Theses to the Castle Church door at Wittenberg by nearly 70 years.
Moravian roots can be traced directly to the martyrdom of Jan Hus, leader of the Bohemian brethren, who was burned at the stake in Prague in 1415.
Over the next six centuries, there were countless stories of the quiet resilient faith of the Moravians.
The Lovefeast tradition
The Lovefeast service is a tradition that still takes place on special occasions, especially on Christmas Eve. During the ceremony, the congregation is served an “agape’’ or communal meal, with singing of Christmas songs and a telling of the Christmas story. Such feasts typically conclude with children leading a candle lit rededication to the Christ Child.
The first Lovefeast took place under the direction of Nicolaus von Zinzendorf in Herrenhut, Germany in 1727, according to Moravian historians. The story says that after a celebration of Holy Communion, the spirit was so present among the congregation members that they did not want to leave. Zinzendorf, sent them food from his manor house, and each group partook and continued in prayer, religious conversation and the singing of hymns. This reminded Zinzendorf of the primitive agape traditions, such as the Lord’s Supper, and the idea was fostered until lovefeasts became a custom in Moravian life.
John Wesley
Perhaps the most notable example of the Moravian faith at work was captured by Methodist founder, John Wesley, who wrote of and spoke about how the Moravians brought about a spiritual revival in his life while he was en route to America to do mission work.
While off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, on Jan. 21, 1736, a group of Methodists and Moravians were overcome by a torrential storm. According to Wesley, none of the Moravians were afraid to die, including the women and children. Wesley was astounded by their faithful piety and knew that they had something he did not: an absolute trust in God.
On Jan 25, 1736, Wesley wrote: “It was the most glorious day that I’ve yet seen In my life.” For the rest of his days, Wesley spoke often of this pivotal experience and his hope for the Methodist faith to emulate the heart and spirit-led faith of the Moravians.
Founding Mayodan
The resilience of the Moravians is foundational to its 600-year-old spiritual presence and is exemplified by their ongoing vibrant and faithful community of believers today.
With this same determined spirit, the Moravians founded the town of Mayodan.
With the planned extension of a railroad connecting Winston Salem to Roanoke, the Right Rev. Howard Ronthaler, a Moravian pastor and well-known surveyor from Winston Salem, came to the area to map out the railroad. He was subsequently hired to survey the property that would later become the Avalon and Mayo Mills.
In 1892, official plans were ordered for a town consisting of 60 mill homes to be built, as well as several buildings downtown, including a general store. Plans were drafted for the Moravian Church to be located in the town’s center and serve as the hub of spiritual life in the community. Additionally, the site of the mill would be constructed along the Mayo River to help generate its energy.
On Nov. 29, 1896, Mayodan Moravian Church opened its doors to the community and installed the Right Rev. Ronthaler as its first pastor. The church had met in the previous years either on the porch or yard of Ms. Higgin’s boarding house in town, which would later become the Holt Hotel.
Some of the most notable members of the community, including Samuel Tesh, the owner of the general store, and “Colonel” Francis Henry Fries, president of Mayo Mills, participated in the laying of the church’s cornerstone at 104 S. 3rd Avenue with an outdoor service.
The legacy of the local church
During its first few decades, Mayodan Moravian housed the town’s first school and library. And since its founding, the church has been the historical archives for the community.
The church continues to be a vibrant part of the town with its annual Christmas Eve Lovefeast, which welcomes the community to partake of sugar cake and coffee, followed by a Christmas candlelight service.
In addition, the church has long supported the community through its Storefront Ministry, run by the late and beloved member, Conrad Alberty, a WWII hero and POW, who survived the Bataan Death March.
The musical heritage of the church is another of its most significant contributions. Moravian music has long been heralded for its lovely lyrics and composition. Mayodan Moravians led the town in Easter celebrations for decades with the church’s brass band. Until recently, the band played and walked the streets of town from midnight until sunrise on Easter morning, with congregants gathering at the Moravian Cemetery.
The church is best known perhaps for its annual Christmas bazaar and candle tea.
Cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19, the event invites the community and local schoolchildren to learn about its traditions during the first week of Advent. Church members don traditional Moravian costumes and demonstrate beeswax candle dipping and cookie making, offer tours and give history lessons at an educational display called a “putz’’ — a diorama of the town, which tells its history as well as the story of Christmas.
Mayodan Moravian adheres lovingly to its motto: “in essentials, unity: in nonessentials, liberty; and in all things, love.”
Such a motto is one that should govern all of our steps. In fact, their motto is why the Moravian church still draws seekers of faith into its doors today because it very simply, yet lovingly speaks truth about what it means to live an authentic Christian life.
In this same vein, Mayodan Moravian’s foundational history in our community and in the witness of its members over generations who have humbly and lovingly shared their faith should be celebrated by us all.