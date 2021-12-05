COMMENTARY: Mayodan Moravian Church: Celebrates 125 years of faith, tradition, family, history

John Wesley

Perhaps the most notable example of the Moravian faith at work was captured by Methodist founder, John Wesley, who wrote of and spoke about how the Moravians brought about a spiritual revival in his life while he was en route to America to do mission work.

While off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, on Jan. 21, 1736, a group of Methodists and Moravians were overcome by a torrential storm. According to Wesley, none of the Moravians were afraid to die, including the women and children. Wesley was astounded by their faithful piety and knew that they had something he did not: an absolute trust in God.

On Jan 25, 1736, Wesley wrote: “It was the most glorious day that I’ve yet seen In my life.” For the rest of his days, Wesley spoke often of this pivotal experience and his hope for the Methodist faith to emulate the heart and spirit-led faith of the Moravians.

Founding Mayodan

The resilience of the Moravians is foundational to its 600-year-old spiritual presence and is exemplified by their ongoing vibrant and faithful community of believers today.

With this same determined spirit, the Moravians founded the town of Mayodan.