Commentary: Medicaid Expansion is vital to health of Rockingham Countians and its hospitals

Nearly 10 years ago, the state legislators representing our county rejected the expansion of Medicaid.

I, personally, appealed to then-N.C. Rep. Bert Jones and Sen. Phil Berger at the time and was rebuffed.

It was clear to me that their rejection was solely for political reasons. Joining with other like-minded legislators across the state, they rejected Medicaid expansion to our working poor and placed our rural hospitals on a financial collision course.

In this political season, it’s a sad fact that our state, our county and our residents have paid dearly for their political posture.

I seek here to make a recommendation for those who hope to maintain the health of our local hospitals and, ultimately, the residents of the county.

Consider some facts

First, consider a few proven facts.

According to a recent study by the University of Colorado, rural community hospitals in states that have not expanded Medicaid coverage are four times more likely to fail than community hospitals in expansion states. This is basic Economics 101.

Community hospitals provide less of the high-paying procedures compared to their big-city counterparts. Also, rural community hospitals, such as Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, provide uncompensated care for a proportionately higher percentage of their customers.

Medicaid expansion has been an economic lifeline thrown to struggling rural hospitals — but only in those states that have made the wise decision to accept the help.

Hospitals have closed

North Carolina has seen seven rural community hospitals either close or massively downsize services since we first started to reject Medicaid expansion.

This is a much higher closure rate than the national average. We have already seen one of our local hospitals — the former Morehead Hospital in Eden — go through bankruptcy. The UNC Health System took over the hospital in turn. I would like to remind our readers that the UNC Health System promised to maintain Eden’s UNC Rockingham Hospital as a full service hospital for five years only — and that guarantee expires in a few months.

UNC Rockingham must maintain financial positivity going forward in order to survive.

For those on the Reidsville side of the county who rely more on Annie Penn for community hospital services, I would urge you not to be complacent.

Large systems loom

Just two years ago, Greensboro-based Cone Health, the owner of the hospital, almost merged with a much larger system based in Norfolk, Va.

This merger failed, but the future awaits and it’s uncertain.

Annie Penn is currently on stable financial footing, and Cone Health has been mostly supportive.

But, imagine if we were to find our local hospital owned by a conglomerate headquartered hundreds of miles from here with no long-term commitment to our community. Imagine that we entered a protracted difficult financial period and the hospital found itself on shaky financial ground and not making money.

I’ve got news for you, even “nonprofit” systems keep a very close eye on what is profitable and what is not.

A community hospital that is not profitable sooner or later runs a high risk of being shuttered or diminished greatly.

This does not have to be our future reality. If only our legislators would get their act together, or if only we would elect representatives who strongly favor Medicaid expansion, the problem could be solved.

The Human Cost

The human cost in loss of health and loss of life to the uninsured is well documented. In fact, I’ve published numerous articles describing some of my patients who died prematurely or lost their good health because of a lack of insurance.

A Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Foundation-sponsored study shows that more than 5,000 Rockingham County residents would immediately gain coverage if we were to expand Medicaid today.

Numerous national studies have revealed higher dialysis rates, and increased stroke, cancer, and premature death rates in states that have failed to expand Medicaid.

Maybe you are not swayed by this because you and your family have good insurance, and you believe this problem could not possibly affect you. Wrong.

Local residents who lose their rural community hospital see an immediate 5.9% higher risk of dying, according to a recent University of Washington study.

This makes sense: when all women in labor have to leave the county to give birth, when all patients with an acute stroke or heart attack find themselves having to take a 30-mile ride to the nearest specialty staffed hospital and emergency room, when folks seriously injured in motor vehicle accidents need to travel farther for lifesaving care, when patients start seeing their specialists leave the county and decide to skip crucial follow-up appointments, such scenarios lead to a higher risk of death.

Hospitals are big county employers

Furthermore, our community hospitals are two of the largest employers in the county; they improve our chances of recruiting and retaining industry, and they provide tremendous state-of-the-art care to our residents.

Annie Penn alone wrote off $9 million in unpaid care last year. This is not sustainable. Medicaid expansion, according to multiple analyses, would bring $20 million more in total revenue to our county’s hospital health systems and other healthcare industries yearly.

It would improve our ability to recruit and retain primary care providers, specialists, nurses and other health care workers. It would create 250 more jobs in the county.

This would be funded by tax dollars our state already pays to the federal government. What are we waiting for?

And now, the political discussion, because, ultimately, the resolution to this is political, as opposition to Medicaid expansion has always been partisan in its underpinnings.

Medicaid expansion is not socialism. Come on, that is silly.

Every industrialized country in the world provides some level of insurance coverage to its citizens, except for the United States. Medicaid expansion would go a long way to providing coverage for our uninsured and to help fortify our local hospitals.

Our current and recent state legislators have utterly failed us. Our community hospitals remain at a substantially increased risk of closure, directly because of the failure of legislators to represent our community in a non-ideological, common sense fashion.

Berger, a staunch opponent until very recently, now expresses support for Medicaid expansion. I appreciate his conversion to sensibility, if it’s sincere.

But it does not reverse the excessive hospital closures and bankruptcies that have already occurred, nor does it bring back those uninsured who died or experienced health decline prematurely.

And though Berger expresses support for expansion, this summer he offered a Senate bill so weighed down with other matters that it failed to pass in the House dominated by his own Republican party.

I think, deep down inside, Berger finally knows that if one or both of our county’s hospitals collapse on his watch, the obstinate refusal to expand Medicaid would be a chief culprit.

N.C. Rep. Reece Pyrtle recently attended the Rockingham County Candidate’s Forum where candidates for office state their priorities for their constituents.

Pyrtle, a Republican, made zero mention of the need for Medicaid expansion. Former Reidsville mayor Jay Donecker, his Democratic opponent, stated in the forum that Medicaid expansion would be one of his highest priorities for the community. Pyrtle’s website has no mention of Medicaid expansion; Donecker’s goes into great detail of its importance for our county.

It is my understanding that UNC Rockingham remains in a tenuous fiscal position. Reece Pyrtle sits on its board.

I can tell you from my experience as a member of the Annie Penn Board that members are kept completely in the loop regarding the financial status of their hospital.

For Pyrtle to remain silent on this issue boggles the mind. If I were in his position, with the ability to shore up the finances of our crucial community hospitals by publicly and loudly advocating for Medicaid expansion, I’d confront Berger and demand a clean bill. I’d challenge my own leadership in the House to make it happen. I’d crawl a mile across cut glass in Raleigh if it would help.

I would never have come to this county to serve for three decades as a family doctor if our local hospitals had been reduced to glorified Band-Aid stations by distant conglomerates or by thoughtless politicians clinging to failed positions.

If you believe, as I do, that we desperately need our community hospitals, you need to speak up with your vote for Medicaid expansion.