Commentary: New Year, New Mindset

And with the onset of COVID-19, I would argue these numbers are even less. So it's no wonder the average American parent can’t meet the dictates of a New Year's resolution or weight loss goal. The stress, in fact, of trying to reach new goals might even add more stress to the average American parent. Instead, why not consider ways you can alter your mindset.

One way to accomplish a new mindset is to imagine what your day might look like if you had moments carved out to stop and just take a deep breath.

Instead of filling your day with something that wasn’t a necessary task, just stop and be. These "spaces of being" are different for each of us. I like to incorporate them into my life first thing in the morning, during my lunch break, during carpool pick up with kids, and in the evening after dinner.

In considering these blocks of time, choose spaces or places that are peaceful and not distracting. For me, these are mainly in nature or in my car without my kids.