Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol to announce sculptor

RICHMOND – The Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol will hold its ninth public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The meeting, which begins at 10 a.m., will be held in the Reynolds Leadership Center on the 2nd Floor of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond.

At this meeting the Commission will announce, following a lengthy selection process, its choice of sculptor for the Barbara Rose Johns statue that will be installed in the United States Capitol as one of Virginia’s two contributions to the Statuary Hall Collection. The Johns statue will replace the statue of Robert E. Lee that was removed in December 2020. Most of the meeting will be devoted to a discussion between the Commission and artist regarding design details of the sculpture such as pose, expression, attire, and pedestal.

The meeting agenda, as well as instructions for how to participate virtually and to register for public comment, are available on the Commission’s webpage at https://www.dhr.virginia.gov/uscapitolcommission/

Though the meeting agenda includes time for verbal public comment, written comment is also welcomed and can be submitted to USCapitolCommission@dhr.virginia.gov.

The Department of Historic Resources, the Commonwealth’s historic preservation agency, provides administrative support to the Commission. Questions concerning the Commission, its purpose and the upcoming meeting should be directed to the agency.