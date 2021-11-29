Commission: High Point needs fair housing program

"I think going into this discussion, from a community standpoint, there were lots of assumptions and questions about having a fair housing program being this attack dog on a leash that we let loose on our housing providers," Hollis said. "This is not about going in, kicking in doors and disrupting business. If we're doing this correctly, what we're seeing is conciliation. What we're seeing is education. What we're seeing is prevention. What we're seeing is compliance."