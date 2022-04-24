Commissioners hear requests from public health director, Sandhills CEO

Board hears public health director requests

Staff Report

WENTWORTH — During the April 18 regular monthly meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, Trey Wright, county public health director, requested an hourly contract pay rate for environmental health staff working after hours.

Wright explained there is a five-week backlog for wastewater and well inspections due to high demand. Wright explained that with a pay hike, specialists would have the option to earn additional money after hours, while minimizing wait times for inspections.

Sandhills Center CEO Victoria Whitt spoke before the Board of Commissioners to request funding for the agency that administrates mental and behavioral health care and crisis intervention services for the county.

Whitt said the $311,800 needed for next year’s budget would remain in Rockingham County to be used for services to county residents.

Also during the meeting, Susan Washburn, the board’s new clerk, was sworn into office by John Morris, county attorney.

The next meeting is set for May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Governmental Center here.