Commissioners honor outstanding staff, volunteers

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners met July 18.
Highlights included:
- Vice Chairman Mark Richardson named Dakota Reeves as Rockingham County’s July Outstanding Volunteer of the Month. Reeves is an 18-year-old volunteer with the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad where he has served since he was 15. His mentor and fellow volunteers told the board he is always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
- County Manager Lance Metzler recognized former Tax Administrator Mark McClintock for his 25 years of service to Rockingham County. McClintock retired as Tax Administrator on June 30.
- Deputy Fire Marshal Melissa Joyce, in partnership with Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremy Shelton, paid tribute to Joel Fullerton and Gerald Strader with a life-saving award.
- Rockingham County Community Development Director Hiram “Marzy” Marziano,
- requested zoning amendments for four locations during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
- Ronnie Tate, Director of Engineering and Public Utilities, requested funding for the new Rockingham County Indoor Firing Range. This range would be used by both the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office as well as the public. Commissioners approved the request in a 5-0 vote.
People are also reading…
The next board meeting will be held at Eden City Hall on Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.