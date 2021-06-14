Community comes out in droves to support Luckies in home opening win

The Reidsville Luckies began their inaugural baseball season in spectacular fashion with a dramatic 9-8 come-from-behind win over the Lexington Flying Pigs at Jaycee Park Saturday night.
Trailing 7-4 entering the seventh inning, the Luckies plated two runs in the eighth, and two more in the decisive ninth to pull out the victory in front of a jubilant hometown crowd.
Reidsville was in charge early with a 3-0 lead at the bottom of the opening frame, and in control in the batters box throughout the night with 11 hits as compared to just two by Lexington.
But a disastrous second inning, where a plethora of walks led to multiple scores which allowed the Flying Pigs to take a dominant 7-3 lead.
“We hit a bump in the road because you want to stay away from innings like the second turned out to be. We gave up seven runs on one hit. We can’t do that. We had too many walks and it never fails, you walk a couple of guys and you put the defense on their heels, then the errors always follow and that’s kind of what happened to us. We had one of those innings that coaches hate to see coming, but we know they are sometimes inevitable. Those things happen, but we played a good baseball game. We had to fight and battle for nine innings. I tell the kids – there are 27 outs in our baseball games. We don’t give up after 21. We are playing 27 outs and that is what those kids did. We had some guys step up and we had some pitchers step up that really kept us in the game. I’m still a little shell-shocked because it went by so fast, but we are expecting big things out of this team if we can lock down our pitching a little bit more,” Luckies head coach Ritchie Pegram said.
Reidsville used their bullpen and solid defense to limit Lexington to just one more run the rest of the way as they chipped into the lead and eventually took over to claim the win.
Eight Luckies batters garnered hits over the course of the night. Adam Weber (two hits, three runs scored), Nicholas Castellan (two hits, two RBIs) and Otto Jones two hits, one runs scored) led the charge offensively.
In addition, Liam Ward, Trevor McCollum, Scott Williams, Troy Ferrell and Alden Kolessar added a hit apiece. CJ Thousand had an RBI and a hit while teammate Luke Pegram plated a run as well.
Former Reidsville Senior High School player Nick Knutson picked up the win on the mound and Brett Wargowsky, Alex Jordan and Mike Williams pitched in relief to close out the victory.
It was the community’s first look at their new team and Pegram said support from the community was above and beyond what he expected in the teams home opener.
A New Beginning
The Luckies have a storied history in the community. The former home of the American Tobacco Company which produced Lucky Strike brand cigarettes became the inspirations for the teams identity and logo. Tobacco was the foundation on which the community was built and baseball was, and continues to be, an important pillar in the community.
Originally, they were a minor league baseball team in the Bi-State League from 1935–1940 and returned as a member of the Tri-State League in 1947. They switched to the Carolina League in 1948 and remained there until the team was dissolved after the 1955 season.
That 66 year hiatus left many sports enthusiasts and leaders in the community thinking about not only the void of what once was, but also a legacy that could continue to grow for a players and fans alike for the foreseeable future.
Two local business men with long-standing family ties to the Luckies organization were on hand to throw out the first pitch. Patrick and Sandy Brady, whose grandfather Patrick Brady Sr. played for the Luckies in the early years of the program, later went on to become a business owner in the community after his baseball career came to a close. The elder Brady came to Reidsville with virtually nothing but the shirt on his back and a dream of playing baseball and building a life.
Since money was short, he actually brokered a deal with the owners of the Rockingham movie theater where he resided living off of popcorn and coke prior to his first paycheck.
In the years that followed, he became a successful businessman and as fate would have it, a co-owner of the Luckies along with the late Tom Smothers, a local tobacco mogul.
Partrick and Sandy’s late father, Pat Foy Brady, later became a bat boy for the team, so it was fitting they were in attendance to throw out the first pitch.
“What an honor to be the coach for this program. Baseball here in Reidsville has very deep roots. I actually know Patrick and Sandy Brady and their family actually owned the Luckies back in the 40’s and 50’s and just to be a part of something like this is overwhelming really because I didn’t realize the community support would be like what it is, so it’s really been awesome so far. We had over 200 fans out there and they were behind us. They really showed up and supported us and we are very grateful for that. The kids gave them their money’s worth that’s for sure,” Pegram said.
The Luckies will play 30 games in 60 days, with 15 of those games at home at Jaycee Park. Tickets to games will be available at the gate, and the team’s schedule is posted on their website: www.oldnorthstateleague.com.
Meet the coach of the Reidsville Luckies baseball team
JENNIFER ATKINS BROWN
From playing to coaching to teaching, baseball has been a central part of Ritchie Pegram’s life since he was a youngster. Now, Pegram is excited to take on a new role as head coach and general manager of the new Reidsville Luckies baseball team.
Starting its inaugural season this month, the Luckies are part of the Old North State League, a summer collegiate baseball league. The Luckies will play other teams from North Carolina at Jaycee Park, and fans from the community are invited to attend. Play started June 6.
“I think this is going to be great for Reidsville,” Pegram, 55, said. “I think this gives people a getaway and provides an opportunity to bring families and children to the ballpark for an evening of great ball and fun.”
A 1984 graduate of Dudley High School in Greensboro, Pegram grew up playing baseball. He played for the Dudley High baseball team, as well as for Sonny’s Funnies, a semi-pro league in Roxboro. He coached pony league and travel ball for years, as well as coached his three sons. He also has a daughter, who did not play ball.
He also was the head baseball coach at Page High School in Greensboro, but after retiring from Lorillard Tobacco Company in 2017, he decided to take a break from coaching.
“Parents take the fun out of youth baseball, as they are more interested in winning,” Pegram said. “I’ve never been a coach who wants to win at the expense of a kid I teach.”
Pegram opted to join a business partner, Scott Strader, in operating the Reidsville Luckies Baseball Academy and began providing individual hitting and pitching instruction.
When Pegram heard that Reidsville was bringing a collegiate league to the city, he reached out to league owners Alec and Reggie Allred and asked if they had a coach.
“Alec told me he had a coach lined up, but then he told them he would not be able to serve this year, so he asked me if I would like to do it,” Pegram said. “It fell in my lap and was meant to be.”
Asked why he decided to give coaching ball another chance, Pegram responded, “Why not give it a try? These players are older, and I don’t have to deal with parents.”
The team is made up of more than 20 players who also play college ball during the school year. While most of the players in the league are from Division II and Division III schools, Pegram said they have a few from Division I schools. Pegram and his wife, Judy, live in Reidsville and enjoy home projects, spending time with their children and family, and traveling, especially to the beach. Pegram also enjoys playing golf when he has free time.
Pegram said he has felt a sense of excitement building in the community since it was announced that Reidsville was adding a collegiate league.
“There’s a little buzz going on,” he said. “I am really excited.”