Community Foundation of The Dan River Region provides relief funds to Caswell cancer patients

YANCEYVILLE — The Caswell Cancer Relief Fund, which assists cancer patients struggling with costly treatments, recently received $37,200 from the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.

The funds will help buoy CCRF efforts during a time cancer patients have been hit with added economic hardship from the pandemic.

“The CCRF depends on donations like these from the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region to support members of our community who are suffering mentally, financially, and physically,'' said Lou Ann Reaves, manager of CCRF.

"CCRF was set up to provide a means to those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to pay for gas to get to a treatment facility, find transportation to and from their appointments, buy a wig, help with medical and pharmacy copays, nutritional supplements, medical equipment, and other burdens that may affect their healing process in a negative way,'' Reaves said in a news release. "Thanks to funding like this, our community has access to additional support when all other options have been exhausted.”

A high number of women, age 18 and older in Caswell County, have not yet received a recommended Pap test, a screening tool used to diagnose cervical cancer.