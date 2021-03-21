Community invited to create a parade for vet Prewitt's 101st birthday

EDEN — Turning 100, then 101 during a global pandemic really warrants a parade.

And the City of Eden has organized a March 23 drive-by parade birthday celebration for Paul Prewitt, celebrated local WWII veteran who in 2020 was dubbed a Knight of the National Order of the Legion Of Honor by the French government.

The 1p.m. parade to honor Prewitt’s 101st birthday will take place by Prewitt’s home at 207 Grant Street in Eden. Well-wishers are encouraged to cruise by and offer salutations from their cars. Signs and decorations are welcome.

Prewitt, who served overseas under Gen. George Patton, plans to sit beneath a tent and banner in his front yard to greet parade participants, according to a news release from Cindy Adams, marketing and special events coordinator for the City of Eden.

Eden city government officials, members of the police and fire departments will join in the parade, as well as Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, Rockingham County commissioners and staff from UNC Rockingham Health Care and other Eden businesses, including local transportation and trucking companies, Adams said in the release.