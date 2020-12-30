Community remembers local veterans with Wreaths Across America ceremony

On a Saturday in November, several members cleaned the cemetery in preparation for the ceremony, then marked the graves where the wreaths would be placed, Tate said.

“The entire community, young and old, have come together to honor our deceased veterans,” said Regent Kim Thompson in her opening remarks. “We thank those of you who volunteered to place the wreaths, those attending this ceremony to honor our veterans and those who sponsored the wreaths for our veteran graves."

She mentioned similar efforts across America.

“The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price," Thompson said. "Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who served this nation so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”

Thompson thanked “those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember.”

Tate said 346 veterans were buried in the Mayodan cemetery; the DAR honored 277 with sponsored wreaths. As the names were read, members of Boy Scout Troop 562 placed wreaths on several of the graves and saluted at each grave to honor the veterans.

Tate then read a brief history of each representative veteran and a wreath was placed on that grave.