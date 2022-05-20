Community Resource Fair to assist those with criminal records find work, counseling

WENTWORTH — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, along with two other agencies, is sponsoring a May 27 Community Resource Fair to assist people who have criminal records as they re-enter the workforce and regular daily life.

The aim of the event, also sponsored by Project Re-Entry and Project Safe Neighborhoods, is to provide those who are on parole, probation or recently released from prison an opportunity to connect with local employers and other resources, including mental health counseling, substance abuse help, and more.

The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory at 292 NC 65 in Wentworth, next to the county courthouse.

Representatives will be on hand to discuss: employment opportunities and strategies for job seeking, education, health and nutrition, family counseling, mental health care and substance abuse issues, as well as transportation.

The event is free.

For more information, contact: Daryl Crowder at 336-634-6089 or Daryl.N.Crowder2@nccourts.org or Nora Gannat 336-324-1129 or ngann@ptrc.org.