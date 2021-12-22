Community responds to help ministry provide for Rockingham children, families

The Hilburns have a long history of helping others. In the late 1990s, they started building churches in Jamaica through the Church of Living God where they pastored in High Point for more than 15 years.

When the Twin Towers fell, Dawn Hilburn said the Lord birthed a new homeland ministry for the couple and Generation 4 Hope came into being.

Over the next several years, the Hilburns led their ministry team to assist poverty-stricken children in West Virginia and Kentucky.

When the government restricted travel and movement, the HIlburns were undaunted. They said they prayed and that God led them to organize Hometown Christmas.

That first year was highly successful. The Hilburns were astonished at the outpouring of love and contributions they received from the Rockingham County community.

The daughter of the late Johnny and Barbara Jones Evans, Dawn Hilburn grew up in Stoneville and graduated in 1981 from Stoneville High School. She received her surgical technology degree in 1985 from Catawba Valley Technical Institute in Hickory.