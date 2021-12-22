Community responds to help ministry provide for Rockingham children, families

STONEVILLE — Joy and smiles dominated the faces of approximately 400 families Saturday when Hometown Christmas Drive-Thru volunteers distributed new toys, stockings, hygiene bags and food boxes in the Southern Finishing Plant 17 warehouse parking lot.
“My heart is just overflowing with joy to see everyone receive blessings that were given by others,” said Stoneville native Dawn Evans Hilburn. She and her husband Robert organized Hometown Christmas a year ago to help families struggling with providing for their children due to the pandemic.
As cars drove through, Santa Claus, looking remarkably like Charles Reed, gave more than 800 bags of candy to eager children.
Other volunteers from several churches, businesses and organizations added to the joyful atmosphere by providing boxes of toys, stockings and more than 100 bicycles. While some children received coats and shoes, everyone was given new pillows and blankets to help keep them warm this winter.
“So many families have suffered over the past two years – not only financially, but mentally – because of the COVID restrictions drastically changing their lives,” Dawn Hilburn said. “We were overwhelmed by the thankfulness we received. We want to change a child’s heart forever and leave a handprint of Jesus’ love that they will always remember.”
The Hilburns have a long history of helping others. In the late 1990s, they started building churches in Jamaica through the Church of Living God where they pastored in High Point for more than 15 years.
When the Twin Towers fell, Dawn Hilburn said the Lord birthed a new homeland ministry for the couple and Generation 4 Hope came into being.
Over the next several years, the Hilburns led their ministry team to assist poverty-stricken children in West Virginia and Kentucky.
When the government restricted travel and movement, the HIlburns were undaunted. They said they prayed and that God led them to organize Hometown Christmas.
That first year was highly successful. The Hilburns were astonished at the outpouring of love and contributions they received from the Rockingham County community.
The daughter of the late Johnny and Barbara Jones Evans, Dawn Hilburn grew up in Stoneville and graduated in 1981 from Stoneville High School. She received her surgical technology degree in 1985 from Catawba Valley Technical Institute in Hickory.
While at Catawba in June of 1989, she was the general youth director for the Church of the Living God Youth Camp in Pfafftown. She met Robert, a counselor for his youth group. Robert also was youth director at his home church, Leviner Memorial. The couple married five months later.
In 1992, Robert accepted the pastorate at his church and the couple were there for 15 years when they began their mission work for Generation 4 Hope. The Motto for the organization is “See a Mouth, Feed It; See A Need, Meet it; See a Soul, Lead It to Christ.”
Now, the couple leads the congregation at Friendly Worship Center in Ridgeway, Va., and will celebrate their fifth anniversary there in February.
Dawn Hilburn said one of their mottos is “What You Make Happen For Others, God Will Make Happen for You.”
“We are looking so forward to seeing what the Lord has in store for the upcoming years,” she said. “The Lord put us together to do His work and that is what we have dedicated our lives to do.”