Compassion Health Care expands Access to Psychiatry

Compassion Health Care has been awarded a $150,000 Community Health Grant from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Rural Health.

The one-year grant will help fund psychiatric care access in the region. The Office of Rural Health awards such grants to assure vulnerable groups in underserved communities get equitable access to primary and preventive care.

“Compassion Health Care, Inc. strives to break down barriers to health care and deliver a level of care to our communities that are affordable without compromising excellence in all we do,’’ said William Crumpton, chief executive officer of CHC, Inc. “With grants like this one from the Office of Rural Health, we are able to fulfill our mission and serve the communities we love. Grants are competitive, especially in health care, so we are very grateful and honored to receive this award.”

With the funds, CHC will be able to expand access to psychiatry for both Caswell and Rockingham counties with the addition of a full-time psychiatrist who will work alongside Connie Robinette, a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

Dr. Register will be joining the CHC family. Dr. Register is originally from Florida and went to the University of South Florida Medical School. She will join the CHC staff on July 26. Register