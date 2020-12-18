Compassion Health Care Inc. Installs New Air Purification Tech at Clinics to Fight Virus

YANCEYVILLE — Compassion Health Care, Inc., announced this week it is using new air purification technology to reduce the potential for airborne transmission of COVID-19 and other viruses at its Caswell Family Medical Center site here and at James Austin Health Center site in Eden.

The purification system, known as the iWave self-cleaning Needle Point Bipoloar Ionization or NPBI®, is also touted as being able to clear the air of some pollutants, dust, allergens and mold, according to a news release from Compassion.

The system is expected to reduce the pathogen rate for COVID-19, Norovirus, MRSA and other diseases by 90% or more, based on independent laboratory testing results, the health care system said in the release.

“We take the health and safety of our staff, patients, and community very seriously. This (COVID) virus has devastated all of us, and while we cannot ensure that the recommended guidance to combat this virus is taken outside of our facilities, we do have the capacity to go above and beyond to make certain our facilities are as safe as possible indoors for everyone, which includes the quality of the air we breathe,'' said William Crumpton, chief executive officer of the health care group, said in the release.

Compassion Health Care, Inc. sites are open and taking appointments for primary care, behavioral health, psychiatry, and urgent care. To make an appointment at Caswell Family Medical Center, call 336-694-9331. For appointments at James Austin Health Center, call 336-864-2795.