Compassion Health Care, Inc. receives portion of American Rescue Plan for Health Center Construction and Capital Improvements

Compassion Health Care, Inc. learned this week that the hospital system has been awarded $549,764 as part of a federal COVID-19 aid grant to improve health care access in rural areas.

Funded through the Fiscal year 2021 American Rescue Plan – Health Center Construction and Capital Improvements, the grant is a one-time infusion to support construction, expansion, alteration, renovation, and other capital improvements to modify, enhance, and expand health care infrastructure.

The Health Resources and Services Administration has provided over $950 million to 1,292 health centers across the nation and Compassion Health’s award will help the system improve access to health care services for the uninsured, isolated, or medically vulnerable in Rockingham and Caswell counties, the hospital system said in a news release.

“Compassion Health Care, Inc. is continually growing, and our services are needed more and more throughout our region. This grant funding will allow us to better serve our communities with the excellent, affordable health care they deserve,’’ said William Crumpton, CEO of CHC.

“The project timeline for this grant is set at two years. During this time we look forward to analyzing and planning for the needs of our region.”