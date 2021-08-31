Compassion Health Care offers COVID-19 Vaccines for Immunocompromised

EDEN — Compassion Health Care, Inc. (CHC) recently began offering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who are considered immunocompromised, the health care system announced this week.

By definition, immunocompromised people include those with a range of conditions including: recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, and more, according to the CDC.

“Both of our medical sites, Caswell Family Medical Center (CFMC) in Yanceyville, and James Austin Health Center (JAHC) in Eden have been actively providing the third dose to people in our communities who fall under the definition of ‘immunocompromised’ individuals per the CDC,’’ said William Crumptom, CHC CEO. “We are committed to helping our communities slow the spread of COVID-19. We realize that not everyone is ready to get vaccinated, but our hope is that people will become less hesitant now that the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine. This is a huge step forward in the fight against COVID.”