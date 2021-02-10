Compassion Health Care Provides Touchless Temp Scanners to Schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Public schools here and in Caswell County will receive temperature screening kiosks from Compassion Health Care Inc., as a screening tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The touchfree devices are called Xenon Fever Defense kiosks and are already used in CHC facilities, which include Caswell Family Medical Center in Yanceyville and James Austin Health Center in Eden. They use thermal imaging to read body temperature.
“We are so thankful for Compassion Health Care for the new temperature screening devices,'' said Stephanie Lowe Ellis, executive director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention, and Student Safety for Rockingham County Schools.
"In RCS, we have worked hard to be innovative and put our students' and staff's safety first and Compassion Health Care has helped us do this! This partnership and these temperature screening devices will help our schools and district so very much as we enter and complete our health screenings every day. Compassion Health Care truly cares about our students and educators and we are so thankful for their support and tireless efforts to support the safety of our students and staff!"
“Caswell County Schools appreciates the partnership with Compassion Health Care in providing the school system with thermal imaging cameras. The non-contact scanners will be used as part of the system’s daily health screening and temperature check process. The leadership provided by Compassion Health Care puts the health and safety of the community at the forefront,'' said Andrew Tyrrell, assistant superintendent for Caswell County Schools, in a news release.
To ensure that safety guidelines put forth by the CDC are being met, the new temperature reading devices can be used while a person is wearing a mask.
“The pandemic has reshaped much about the world we live in, including the need to think ‘outside the box’ when it comes to opportunities for partnership between health care and the community. The opportunity to do what we can to protect our community as best we can is directly in line with our organization’s mission, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to provide these units to our local schools,'' said William Crumpton, CHC's CEO, in the release.
