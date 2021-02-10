Compassion Health Care Provides Touchless Temp Scanners to Schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Public schools here and in Caswell County will receive temperature screening kiosks from Compassion Health Care Inc., as a screening tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The touchfree devices are called Xenon Fever Defense kiosks and are already used in CHC facilities, which include Caswell Family Medical Center in Yanceyville and James Austin Health Center in Eden. They use thermal imaging to read body temperature.

“We are so thankful for Compassion Health Care for the new temperature screening devices,'' said Stephanie Lowe Ellis, executive director of Behavioral Health, Crisis Intervention, and Student Safety for Rockingham County Schools.

"In RCS, we have worked hard to be innovative and put our students' and staff's safety first and Compassion Health Care has helped us do this! This partnership and these temperature screening devices will help our schools and district so very much as we enter and complete our health screenings every day. Compassion Health Care truly cares about our students and educators and we are so thankful for their support and tireless efforts to support the safety of our students and staff!"